Tekniam’s DM: OpenWrt device capable of providing connectivity in remote locations and harsh conditions

Tekniam’s DM, part of RUCS, delivers robust connectivity in harsh conditions in partnership with Sartura and Gateworks. Available now.
This high-performance, low-power, and cost-effective device runs on TekMESH™, a specially configured and enabled version of OpenWrt, the Linux-based operating system for embedded devices.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sartura shares Tekniam’s journey to further excel its existing product, the Distribution Module (DM), which provides connectivity in remote locations and harsh conditions. This high-performance, low-power, and cost-effective device runs on TekMESH™, a specially configured and enabled version of OpenWrt, the Linux-based operating system for embedded devices. The DM leverages the Newport and Venice product lines from Gateworks, a global leader in rugged industrial single-board computers for wireless and network applications.
The DM is designed to enable seamless and secure distribution of data and services across multiple locations and devices. It is part of Tekniam's Remote Universal Communication System (RUCS), which is an edge-based telecommunications-grade network. The DM connects directly to the Portable Communications Link (PCL) or existing networks, broadcasts a signal in a 1000+ ft radius, and extends that signal across a wide area through wireless mesh networking protocols. Tekniam’s Distribution Module offers advanced features, such as VPN, firewall, load balancing, mesh networking, and cloud integration. It can also be configured to support various wireless protocols, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, LoRa, and LTE.
Since its launch, the RUCS System with DM’s has proven to be a reliable and robust solution for various scenarios that require data and service distribution in harsh environments, such as rural areas, austere environments, and disaster recovery missions. Some of the examples of the RUCS System’s success in harsh environments are:
- Providing internet access to a remote village in Africa, where the nearest cell tower was 35 miles away. The RUCS System uses satellite as the backhaul and created a local wireless network for the villagers, who were able to access online education, health, and entertainment services.
- Enabling telemedicine services for a mobile clinic in a war-torn region, where the communication infrastructure was damaged or destroyed. The RUCS System used a combination of cellular and satellite ethernet as the backhaul. It connected the clinic's devices to a secure cloud platform, where the doctors could consult with specialists and access medical records.
- Restoring communication and coordination for a first responder team in a hurricane-hit area, where the power and network were down. The RUCS used a car battery as the power source and a broadband cell as the backhaul and created a mesh network for the team's radios, smartphones, and laptops, where they could share information and receive updates.
The DM is available for purchase now and the new features and improvements will be rolled out according to the roadmap in 2024. For more information, please visit www.tekniam.com or contact sales@tekniam.com.
About Tekniam
Tekniam was founded in 2021 to bring connectivity to the most remote locations in the world. Born out of a partnership with GBA Systems Engineering, an engineering, architectural, construction, and technology firm, Tekniam provides advanced portable, scalable, and secure telecommunications solutions for First Responders, NGOs, Governments, and more. Tekniam is headquartered in Denver, CO and has domestic offices in Lenexa, KS and Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit www.tekniam.com.
About Sartura
Sartura uses the versatility of Open Source to speed up time-to-market and help differentiate products from the competition. Sartura’s services include software development, integration, and troubleshooting. With extensive expertise in developing components per client requirements, including tailor-made applications for embedded systems, Open Source and Linux kernel engineering all the way to mainline. Sartura has the know-how to pragmatically bridge the gap between Open Source and Enterprise. For more information, please visit www.sartura.hr.
About Gateworks
Gateworks is a global leader in single-board computers for wireless and network applications. They design and manufacture high-performance ARM® industrial single-board computers (SBCs) and wireless options for rugged embedded applications. All Gateworks products are designed to meet the highest standards of quality, reliability, and performance for applications such as wireless routers, access points, gateways, video surveillance, and industrial connectivity. Gateworks' state-of-the-art SMT facility is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California with customers and distributors worldwide. For more information, please visit www.gateworks.com.
