TNC COMMUNITY ANNOUNCES NEW OFFICE SPACE ALONG WITH PARTNERSHIP WITH HOWDY HOMEMADE ICE CREAM

TNC Community Howdy Homemade Ice Cream TNC Community joined with Independence & Lee's Summit Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting ceremony for new office space.

INDEPENDENCE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TNC Community hosted a ribbon cutting and open house for their newly expanded offices at 17601 E. US 40 Highway, Independence, MO 64055. Additionally, TNC Community formally announced a partnership with Dallas-based Howdy Homemade Ice Cream to bring the brand to Eastern Jackson County in 2024.

“On behalf of the entire TNC Team and board of directors, I want to say how excited we are to celebrate our 75th year by expanding into new office space that will allow us to serve even more people,” commented Kelly McGillis, Executive Director/CEO of TNC Community. “And announcing our partnership with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream is like putting the cherry on top.”

With TNC Community’s mission of championing equity and inclusion for individuals with disabilities, a partnership with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, a business with the same mission, was a natural fit.

"We are so excited to bring Howdy Homemade to Kansas City,” said Brandt Urban, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Vice President of franchising. "I can't wait to help more people like me find sustainable jobs!"

About TNC Community

We champion equity and inclusion for individuals with disabilities, inspiring lives of dignity, belonging, and joy. We are an open-hearted community where individuals of all abilities are celebrated for their unique gifts and contributions. Since 1949 TNC Community has provided customized services to individuals with intellectual and development disabilities, from around-the-clock residential care for people at the highest levels of need to one-on-one support for community integration, skill development, and preparing for and obtaining employment. Learn more at www.tnccommunity.org

About Howdy Home Made Ice Cream

Howdy Homemade is more than just creating and selling great ice cream. We’re a business with a purpose to jobs giving career opportunities to individuals with developmental disabilities. Our vision is to bring the joy of amazing ice cream to the hearts of our communities, by remarkable individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities that we call “our heroes”. Reshape the way society views individuals with unique disabilities through our unwavering dedication to hiring, training and commitment to leadership and advancement. Visit www.howdyhomemadekc.com to learn more.