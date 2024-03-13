Marie McDole Partners with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author the Inspirational Book, “Against All Odds”

Marie McDole

SuccessBooks® proudly announces a heartfelt partnership with Marie McDole, as she embarks on a transformative journey to co-author the upcoming book, “Against All Odds”, alongside a remarkable team of authors, including the esteemed Lisa Nichols.

“Against All Odds” is poised to transcend boundaries and ignite the spirit of resilience within its readers, offering a beacon of hope amidst life's adversities. Anticipate the release of this empowering narrative set to launch in the Summer of 2024.

Born into a military family in Wurzburg, Germany, Marie McDole's life has been a testament to adaptability and perseverance. Despite frequent relocations during her upbringing and into adulthood, Marie has embraced each challenge as an opportunity for growth.

Her educational pursuits reflect her unwavering commitment to personal and professional development. Graduating with honors from Central New Mexico Community College with a certificate in surgical technology in 2006, Marie is nationally certified through the NBSTSA and remains an active member of the Association of Surgical Technologists.

Marie's journey of self-discovery took a profound turn when she pursued her Bachelor of Divinity in 2021 at the Southwest Institute of Healing Arts, culminating in her ordination through the Universal Brotherhood Movement. Continuing her studies, Marie earned diplomas and certificates of excellence in the Integrative Healing Arts Practitioner program, graduating in 2022.

A passionate advocate for nurturing young minds, Marie volunteered as a teacher’s aide with at-risk children, fostering their growth and development while reveling in their triumphs, no matter how small.

For over 12 years, Marie has dedicated herself to supporting women, lending a compassionate ear as they navigate the complexities of life. With a career spanning healthcare and a deep-rooted belief in the power of coaching, Marie has found her calling in uplifting others and facilitating transformative change.

When not immersed in her life's work, Marie finds solace in nature, embarking on hikes, backpacking adventures, and travels that enrich her soul. Her culinary talents shine as she prepares feasts for friends, nurturing connections that replenish her spirit.

Marie resides in Phoenix, AZ, where she nurtures her plant companion, Rooty, and continues her journey of personal and professional growth.

For inquiries or to explore life’s possibilities with Marie, please reach out at Marie.Heart2Souls@gmail.com.

