St. Kitts and Nevis Embraces the Benefits of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Membership; Gears Up for Nuclear Technology Advancements in Agriculture

(MOA Basseterre, St. Kitts) In a significant stride towards embracing cutting-edge technology for agricultural and food production, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is set to benefit from its membership in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

As a member state, the Federation, in collaboration with the group of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Member States in the IAEA, is actively engaging in a Regional Strategic Framework (RSF) to address the region’s most pressing challenges using nuclear technologies from 2020 to 2026.

The IAEA is an international organization dedicated to promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy and preventing its use for any military purpose. With a focus on fostering international cooperation, the IAEA supports member states in harnessing the benefits of nuclear technologies across various sectors, including agriculture, health, and energy.

One of the imminent steps in this collaboration involves the visit of Mr. Ryan Francis from the Scientific Research Council in Jamaica, who is slated to undertake an Expert Mission in March. The mission, focusing on nuclear technology applications for agricultural and food production, aims to raise awareness among stakeholders about mutation breeding techniques that can significantly impact food and agriculture.

Breeding helps in producing plant varieties with improved qualities, such as higher yields, shorter cultivation times, resistance to diseases, pests and the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather events. Cultivation and popularisation of those plant varieties help to make global food production more stable and address the needs of farmers, particularly in developing countries and regions most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Mr. Francis’ mission will encompass various responsibilities, including:

Raising Awareness: The expert will highlight the potential of nuclear applications in mutation breeding techniques for food and agriculture, enlightening stakeholders about the benefits and advancements this technology can bring to the Federation.

Assessment of Capacities and Gaps: Conducting a comprehensive assessment of existing capacities and identifying gaps, both in human resources and infrastructure, will be a crucial aspect of the mission. Understanding the current state of affairs will guide the development of the program.

On-Site Visits: Mr. Francis will visit laboratories within the Ministry of Agriculture and colleges in the country to assess the existing infrastructure and overall situation. This on-the-ground evaluation will provide valuable insights into the readiness of the Federation to embrace nuclear technology for agricultural innovation.

Training Course Preparation: To ensure a sustainable and well-informed approach, the expert will prepare a set of lectures and accompanying materials for a basic national training course on mutation breeding. This two-day course will contribute to building local capacity and expertise in this specialized field.

According to Mr. Miguel Flemming, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Marine Resources, this initiative comes at a crucial juncture. The Ministry is actively working to keep pace with advancements in science and technology. Mr. Flemming further emphasized that the launch of the Plant Diagnostics Laboratory in March and the upcoming Veterinary Diagnostic Lab later this year underscore the Federation’s commitment to staying abreast of modern agricultural practices.

As the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis takes bold steps into the realm of nuclear technology for agriculture, the collaboration with the IAEA and the upcoming expert mission signals a promising future for innovation and sustainable development in the region.