Next-Generation Semiconductor Metrology: Industry Surge with 6.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report titled "Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market," offering insights into the industry's trends, segments, and competitive landscape. In 2021, the global semiconductor metrology and inspection market generated $7.3 billion in revenue, projected to reach $13.3 billion by 2031, with a notable CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report analyzes market dynamics, investment opportunities, value chains, regional scenarios, and competitive dynamics in detail.

Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles, rising demand for consumer electronics like smartphones, laptops, and televisions, and the expansion of the semiconductor industry globally. However, fluctuating raw material prices pose a challenge. Opportunities lie in investment initiatives by nations such as China, South Korea, the U.S., and India, aiming to boost local production of semiconductors and related equipment.

Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic caused a decline in the semiconductor metrology and inspection market due to disruptions in production activities, raw material shortages, and labor constraints. However, with the introduction of vaccines, the industry gradually resumed operations, albeit at varying capacities.

Key Market Segments

Type: The wafer inspection segment, contributing to over half of the market, is expected to maintain its dominance, with a projected fastest CAGR of 6.6%. This growth is attributed to its ability to enhance chip manufacturing yield by providing crucial data throughout the manufacturing process.

Technology: The optical segment, representing over two-thirds of the market, is anticipated to maintain its leadership position, with a projected CAGR of 6.3%. Its popularity stems from its speed and effectiveness in production lines.

Organization Size: While SMEs currently dominate the market share, large enterprises are expected to grow at a faster CAGR of 6.7%, driven by their expansion strategies.

Region: Asia-Pacific, already the largest market, is expected to continue leading with a CAGR of 6.3%, driven by semiconductor industry expansion in countries like South Korea, China, Japan, and India.

Leading Market Players

Key players shaping the semiconductor metrology and inspection market include Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding N.V., Canon Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., JEOL Ltd., KLA Corporation, Lasertec Corporation, Nova Ltd., Onto Innovation, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

In summary, the semiconductor metrology and inspection market exhibits promising growth prospects, fueled by technological advancements and industry expansions. Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, the market is expected to thrive, particularly in regions with robust semiconductor industries and favorable investment climates

