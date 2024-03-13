Gilbarco Veeder-Root's Great Rates Equipment Financing Program Now Available in Canada Through Patriot Capital

Program Unlocks Industry’s Lowest Rates on Fueling Solutions for Canadian Market

Greensboro, NC, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a worldwide leader in fueling and convenience store equipment and technology, announced today that their popular Great Rates financing program, featuring the industry’s lowest rates on retail and commercial fueling products are now available in Canada through Patriot Capital.

Rates for applicable Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Invenco by GVR, Gasboy and Veeder-Root products are as low as 5.9%. By taking advantage of this exclusive rate, retailers can acquire best-in-class equipment at the most competitive prices possible.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Patriot Capital into Canada and continue helping our customers find ways to run their businesses and drive growth effectively,” said Mark Williams, President Mature Markets, Gilbarco Veeder-Root.

Patriot Capital has been delivering fast and affordable equipment financing to c-store retailers in the U.S. for over 20 years, covering everything from new dispensers and payment upgrade kits to POS systems, ATG’s, STP’s and more.

“We are thrilled to offer our financial products to retailers, wholesalers and gas station and convenience store operators in Canada. We believe we can help equipment distributors and their customers quickly access industry leading low rates with an exceptionally fast and efficient process,” said Chris Santy, President of Patriot Capital. “The end result should be improved financing opportunities for gas station and convenience store operators to grow, upgrade their equipment, and maximize their access to capital.”

For more information about Patriot Capital’s expansion into Canada and their rates there, please visit https://info.gilbarco.com/emv-gas-dispenser-financing-for-retailers-section-179-savings-2023?hs_preview=DOcvHvIY-153912269725.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root:

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, tank gauges and fleet management systems.

