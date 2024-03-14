Lieutenant General (Ret.) David G. Bassett Joins Latent AI as Strategic Advisor
General Bassett will be instrumental in helping us hone our solutions so they provide an unfair advantage to our warfighters in the era of strategic competition.”SKILLMAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latent AI, a leader in secure and Adaptive AI℠ solutions for national security applications, today announced the appointment of Lieutenant General (Ret.) David G. Bassett as a strategic advisor to the Board. General Bassett served the US Department of Defense for over 35 years managing complex programs, overseeing large-scale acquisitions, and integrating new technological solutions across the Department of Defense.
A Decorated and Distinguished Career
General Bassett's career exemplifies dedication to national security, holding leadership roles focused on technological modernization and outpacing potential threats. His role in modernizing the Army's tactical network demonstrates his technical and operational understanding of the rapidly evolving Army and Joint command and control and its critical role in national security. He most recently served as the Director of the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA), where he oversaw a workforce of over 11,000 civilians and military personnel managing more than 250,000 contracts, performed at 15,000 locations worldwide, with a total value in excess of $3.5 trillion.
Prior to DCMA, General Bassett led critical Army modernization efforts, overseeing technological programs as the Program Executive Officer for Command, Control and Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T), Program Executive Officer for Ground Combat Systems, and the Deputy Program Executive Officer for Combat Service and Combat service support. His background also encompasses leadership roles across combat, signal units, and Joint Staff assignments.
Latent AI Gains Invaluable Expertise
“We are pleased to add General Bassett’s considerable experience and insight to bear and humbled that he chose Latent AI as his first advisory role from among a host of offers,” said Jags Kandasamy, Latent AI CEO and Co-Founder. “General Bassett will be instrumental in helping us hone our solutions so they provide an unfair advantage to our warfighters in the era of strategic competition.”
General Bassett sees promise in Latent AI's approach, stating: "Latent AI's commitment to secure and adaptable AI solutions aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of national defense," said General Bassett. "I am excited to contribute my expertise and collaborate with the talented team at Latent AI to ensure our nation has the most effective AI capabilities available."
About Latent AI:
Latent AI, a U.S. startup founded in 2018, is a leader in developing secure and Adaptive AI℠ solutions specifically designed for national security applications. Latent AI empowers users to build, deploy, and update robust, efficient, and agile AI models at the edge. This ensures personnel in the field have access to the latest advancements, even in dynamic and unpredictable environments. Latent AI’s technology equips the Department of Defense with solutions specifically designed to engage in changing battlefield conditions against AI-capable near-peer adversaries.
Latent AI's innovative approach has garnered international recognition, including being a finalist in the 2020 TechCrunch Startup Battlefield and receiving distinction from Gartner as a Unique Edge AI Tech Innovator.
