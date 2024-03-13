Automotive Chip Market Poised to Reach $90.42 Billion by 2030, Growing at a Robust 11.3% CAGR
Automotive Chip Market Size, Share And Segmentation By Component, By Application, By Vehicle Type, By Regions And Global Market Forecast 2023-2030
Automotive Chip Market Riving Intelligence: Automotive Chips and the Evolution of Computer Vision in Vehicles Will Reach at USD 90.42 Billion by 2030”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Chip Market are vital components in modern vehicles, facilitating various functions such as control, monitoring, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These chips leverage algorithms to streamline the driving experience and address tasks using computer vision within vehicles.
Market Size -
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Automotive Chip Market was valued at USD 38.39 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 90.42 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Market Report Scope –
The Automotive Chip Market is expected to be stimulated by increased awareness of shared mobility and connectivity, as well as a growing demand for full autonomy cars and automatic parking. Other factors stimulating the adoption of this product in the automotive sector are rising demand for comfort and safety features, as well as increased sales of Ultra luxurious vehicles and other technological advances. In addition to these factors, it is also likely that there will be an increase in sales of high end and middle segment cars.
Market Growth Factors –
The automotive chips play an important role in the control and monitoring of different functions on board vehicles. Such chips use algorithms to simplify the driving experience with the help of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and to solve various tasks with computer vision in vehicles. The production capacity of general-purpose logic ICs integrated circuits supporting information equipment and computer fields is increasing by manufacturers in the automotive chip market.
Key Players -
STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), ON Semiconductor (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Renesas Electronics (Japan), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan) are some of the affluent competitors with significant market share in the Automotive Chip Market.
Segmentation Analysis –
Due to an increase in sales of Ultra Luxury Cars, the logic ICs segment is projected to achieve a notable valuation. The automotive chip enables drivers to interact with the whole infotainment and navigation system by means of their own voice. They are also intended to improve connectivity and mobility. Improved control of the instrument panel shall be achieved by using this product. Moreover, based on detailed information relating to gas levels, and battery level, it offers driver instructions.
By Component:
• Logic ICs
• Analog ICs
• Microcontrollers & Microprocessors
• Memory
By Application:
• Chassis
• Powertrain
• Safety
• Telematics & Infotainment
• Body Electronics
By Vehicle Type:
• Passenger cars
• Commercial vehicles
Key Regional Development –
Due to the presence of major automobile manufacturers and the well-established semiconductor industry, the North American automotive chip market will dominate this market. The region has been at the forefront of adopting new automotive technologies, e.g. electric vehicles and autonomous cars, which have driven up demand for car components. In addition, the growth of the automotive chip is driven by government initiatives to promote electric mobility and stringent safety regulations. With the presence of renowned automobile manufacturers such as Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler, Europe's automotive chip market accounts for a second largest share in global sales. Active investment has been made in the development of electric vehicle infrastructure and promotion of sustainability mobility solutions throughout the region. The adoption of electric vehicles is accelerating and the demand for automotive chips is increasing as a result of strict emission regulations and Euro 6 standards.
Key Takeaway’s–
Market growth rates for automotive chips are driven by the rising advanced driver assistance system. In order to make decisions about real time data processing and decision making, advanced driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist or automatic emergency braking rely heavily on automotive chip technology. In order to be able to detect objects and possible road hazards accurately and reliably, these systems require a chip that can process complex algorithms and sensor fusions.
Recent Developments -
The new Jacinto 8 Automotive Processors family was launched by TI on May 22, 2022. These processors are designed to be used in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ADAS and Autonomous Driving Applications.
In July 2022, Robert Bosch GmbH announced that it will invest $3 billion into its semiconductor business over the next four years, adding new chip production capacity as well as centers for research and testing.
