Business Cloud Storage Market is Booming Across the Globe: Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Box

Stay up to date with Business Cloud Storage Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF MI introduces new research on Business Cloud Storage covering the micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2024-2030). The Business Cloud Storage explores a comprehensive study of various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales, and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the major key players profiled in the study are Alibaba Cloud (China), AWS (United States), Box (United States), Citrix (United States), Code 42 Software Inc., Dell Technologies (United States), Dropbox (United States), Fujitsu (Japan), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Huawei (China). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are Oracle (United States), Rackspace Technology (United States), HPE (United States)..
The global Business Cloud Storage market size is expanding at robust growth of 2.19%, sizing up market trajectory from USD 90.17 Billion in 2023 to USD 108.69 Billion by 2029.
Definition:
Business cloud storage refers to the use of cloud-based platforms and services to store, manage, and access digital data, files, and documents for businesses and organizations. It offers a scalable, secure, and cost-effective solution for data storage and collaboration.
On the off chance that you are engaged with the industry or expect to be, at that point this investigation will give you a complete perspective. It's crucial you stay up with the latest sectioned by Applications [Primary Storage Solution, Backup Storage Solution, Cloud Storage Gateway Solution, Data Movement and Access Solution], Product Types [Public, Private, Hybrid] and some significant parts of the business.
Market Trends:
Hybrid Cloud Solutions: Many businesses are adopting hybrid cloud storage solutions, combining on-premises storage with cloud storage for flexibility and data redundancy.
Market Drivers:
Data Growth: The exponential growth of data requires scalable storage solutions, which cloud storage provides.
Market Opportunities:
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs): SMEs represent a significant growth opportunity as they increasingly adopt cloud storage for cost-effective data management.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
Business Cloud Storage Market by Key Players: Alibaba Cloud (China), AWS (United States), Box (United States), Citrix (United States), Code 42 Software Inc., Dell Technologies (United States), Dropbox (United States), Fujitsu (Japan), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Huawei (China). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are Oracle (United States), Rackspace Technology (United States), HPE (United States).
Business Cloud Storage Market by Geographical Analysis:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
