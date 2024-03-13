Gravity Conveyor System Market to Reach US$ 804.4 Million by 2034, Rising at 5.2% CAGR Amid Increasing Demand from E-commerce, Retail, and Healthcare Sectors | FMI

Industries are increasingly adopting eco-conscious practices, driving a surge in the gravity conveyor system market. With a strong emphasis on enhancing operational efficiency and productivity while prioritizing sustainability, demand for these systems is skyrocketing.

NEWARK, Del, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global gravity conveyor system market value is forecast to increase from US$ 484.5 Million in 2024 to US$ 804.4 Million by 2034. Over the assessment period, global demand for gravity conveyor systems is projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.2%.



The gravity roller conveyor segment is expected to dominate the global gravity conveyor system industry through 2034. It will likely hold a volume share of 33.4% by 2024. On the other hand, the industrial machinery segment is set to thrive at a robust CAGR of 5.4% through 2034.

The global expansion of the gravity conveyor system market is anticipated to be significant, with a predicted increase of around 1.5X by 2034. This is due to the growing demand for efficient material-handling processes in several industries, including retail, manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare. Gravity conveyor systems will continue to expand in popularity due to their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and ability to enhance efficiency in material handling processes across diverse industries worldwide.

China is poised to maintain its steady position in the global gravity conveyor system market, capturing around 29.5% of the market share by 2024. China boasts a vast manufacturing infrastructure and skilled labor force, allowing for efficient and cost-effective production of gravity conveyor systems. Additionally, the country's well-established supply chain networks and access to raw materials ensure smooth production and distribution processes, meeting global demand effectively.

“The gravity conveyor system market is poised to witness healthy growth due to escalating e-commerce, expanding industrial sectors, and increasing emphasis on supply chain optimization. With the growing demand for efficient material handling solutions across retail, manufacturing, logistics, and agriculture industries, adoption of gravity conveyor systems is expected to rise,” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global market for gravity conveyor systems is projected to thrive at 5.2% CAGR through 2034.

CAGR through 2034. By conveyor types, the gravity roller conveyor segment is expected to have a total valuation of US$ 268.7 Million by 2034.

by 2034. By end-use, the industrial machinery segment is set to attain a valuation of US$ 277.5 Million by 2034.

by 2034. North America is expected to account for a significant share of about 24.0% in 2024.

in 2024. Europe’s industry value is anticipated to reach US$ 101.8 Million by 2024.

by 2024. China is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 237.3 Million by 2034.

by 2034. Demand in India is predicted to rise at 5.7% CAGR through 2034.



Competitive Landscape:

The global gravity conveyor system market is moderately consolidated, with leading players accounting for about 40% to 45% share. Bosch Rexroth, Siemens, Dematic, Rexnord, Durr AG, and Buhler Group are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of gravity conveyor systems listed in the report.

Key Companies Profiled in the Gravity Conveyor System Market:

Bosch Rexroth

Hitachi

Siemens

Dematic

Rexnord

Durr AG

Buhler Group

Daifuku

FlexLink

Jungheinrich

Liebherr Group

Dorner Conveyors

Hytrol Conveyor

Fujian Gao Chuang Machinery Co.

Kardex

LEWCO

Recent Development in the Gravity Conveyor System Market:

In February 2024, Ultimation Industries launched two new products under its heavy-duty gravity roller conveyor portfolio. The products come with two lengths that would enable manufacturers, shipping companies, and warehouses to gain access to novel material handling features.



More Insights into the Gravity Conveyor System Market Report:

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global gravity conveyor system market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period 2024 to 2034. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on conveyor type, capacity, material, sales channel, end-use, and region.

Gravity Conveyor System Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Conveyor Types:

Gravity Roller Conveyor

Gravity Skate Wheel Conveyor

Flexible Conveyor

Spiral Conveyor

Multi-strand Chain Conveyors

Others

By Capacity:

Light Duty

Medium Duty

Heavy Duty

Very Light Duty

By Material:

Metal

Plastic

Others





By Sales Channel:

Direct Channel

Indirect Channel

By End-use:

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Agriculture

Industrial Machinery

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa



