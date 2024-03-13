Wide Marine & Automotive Expands Its Fleet with 20 New 18-Wheelers to Offer Free 500-Mile Delivery Service
20 new 18-wheelers enhance our fleet, offering free 500-mile delivery. A leap in customer service and accessibility for all.”MIAMI, FL, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wide Marine & Automotive, a renowned consignment retailer specializing in boats, cars, RVs, and heavy equipment, proudly announces the expansion of its delivery fleet with the addition of 20 state-of-the-art 18-wheelers. This significant enhancement enables Wide Marine & Automotive to offer an exclusive free delivery service for the first 500 miles to every customer, setting a new industry standard for customer service and satisfaction. Beyond the initial 500 miles, the service is offered at a competitive rate of $0.75 per mile, making it easier and more affordable for customers to receive their purchases nationwide.
— Andrew Wide
Driving Customer Satisfaction with Free Delivery
The introduction of free 500-mile delivery underscores Wide Marine & Automotive's commitment to exceeding customer expectations and removing barriers to the acquisition of boats, cars, RVs, and heavy equipment. This initiative is designed to provide unparalleled convenience and cost savings to customers, further cementing Wide Marine & Automotive's position as a leader in the marine and automotive consignment market.
A Milestone for Nationwide Reach
The expansion of the delivery fleet and the new free delivery service are key components of Wide Marine & Automotive's strategy to enhance its national reach and service capabilities. By investing in a modern fleet of 18-wheelers, Wide Marine & Automotive ensures the safe, efficient, and timely delivery of consigned items to customers across the United States, strengthening the bond of trust and reliability with its clientele.
About Wide Marine & Automotive
Wide Marine & Automotive is a top-tier consignment retailer, offering an extensive selection of boats, cars, RVs, and heavy equipment. With a network of 40 locations across the United States, the company is dedicated to providing expert valuation, marketing, and sales support to ensure seamless transactions. Wide Marine & Automotive is committed to innovation, customer satisfaction, and the delivery of high-quality services, as evidenced by its latest fleet expansion and the introduction of free 500-mile delivery for all customers.
