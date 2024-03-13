New Documentary to Highlight the Return to Vietnam 50 Years Later

“Mission Veteran Expedition: Honoring Vietnam Veterans in the Transportation Industry” returns to Vietnam with ten veterans, documenting their personal experiences of historic events and healing.

Columbia Falls, Maine, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In November 2023, ten Vietnam veterans embarked on a journey they never thought possible, returning to Vietnam and exploring the locations and memories that, for 50 years, have held deep significance for each of them. Mission Veteran Expedition, a collaborative venture between CDLLife, FASTPORT, and nonprofits Waypoint Vets and Wreaths Across America, made this journey possible and, together, proudly announce the upcoming release of a new documentary of the trip, “Mission Veteran Expedition: Honoring Vietnam Veterans in the Transportation Industry.”

The documentary, captured and produced by U.S. Army veteran Nicholas Mott, owner of Seven Five Media, will be released and available at no cost on Wreaths Across America’s YouTube channel on Friday, March 29, 2024 – National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Click here to view a short preview of the documentary.

“The documentary offers an intimate and compelling look at the journey of these veterans,” said videographer Nicholas Mott. “Capturing the essence of their experiences and the profound impact of the Mission Veteran Expedition was truly an honor. I hope other Vietnam veterans will watch it and find it healing.”

The trip offered ten veterans, each of whom has made a living in the transportation industry, an extraordinary opportunity to revisit Vietnam and reflect on their service there. The documentary explores this impactful journey, which combines travel, camaraderie, and history. Waypoint Vets, a non-profit organization dedicated to uniting and empowering veterans through camaraderie and adventure, led the expedition, ensuring each participant experienced a meaningful and lasting journey. The itinerary included a variety of experiences, including:

Grounds Tour of the Former Saigon Embassy Walking Street Food Tour through Ho Chi Minh City Cu Chi Tunnels & Mekong Delta Luxury Tour



War Remnants Museum Halong Bay Cruise Defense POW / MIA Accounting Agency Tour A ‘Welcome Home’ ceremony hosted at Sirius XM studios in Hollywood, with interviews on Radio Nemo



“The Mission Veteran Expedition successfully commemorated these veterans’ valiant contributions while allowing them to experience the beauty of Vietnam’s landscapes and the richness of its culture,” said Sarah Lee, Army combat veteran and founder of Waypoint Vets. “For many veterans, the memories associated with Vietnam are often intertwined with the challenges of war. This expedition redefined these associations and replaced them with new, healing memories. By engaging with Vietnam on a deep, personal level, the trip forged lasting connections and helped veterans find solace in the beauty of a nation at peace.”

As commemorative partners of The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, FASTPORT and Wreaths Across America have had the honor of “Welcoming Home” more than 7,500 Vietnam veterans. “I feel the trip’s culmination was an important piece of closure for the participant’s journey,” said Brad Bentley, President of FASTPORT, who traveled to Vietnam with the group. “These men returned to the United States to a hero’s welcome, and for millions who never received this show of gratitude for answering the call of duty, it was truly an honor to say, ‘Welcome Home.’”

# # #

About Waypoint Vets

Waypoint Vets is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the Mission of Uniting and Empowering Veterans through Camaraderie and Adventure. Our therapeutic experiences combine mental and physical intensity with America’s most breathtaking landscapes, delivering lasting healing and clarity to military veterans. Waypoint Vets is actively combating post-traumatic stress, military sexual trauma, and suicidal ideation on a national scale. Our Alumni Aftercare and Waypoint Wellness Programs offer mental health seminars, fitness classes, our nationally accredited Veteran Service Officer, and peer support. We are dedicated to helping veterans better navigate life after service. The heartbeat of our mission is to Honor the Fallen by Living and taking back our health and happiness together.

About FASTPORT

Fastport, Inc. solves America’s toughest recruiting challenges through research, technology, and people. Fastport is also a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary and a part of the Centers of Excellence to support apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information about FASTPORT and Registered Apprenticeships, visit www.fastport.com or www.nationalapprenticeship.org.

Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which was begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992 . The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Amber Caron Wreaths Across America 2075136457 acaron@wreathsacrossamerica.org