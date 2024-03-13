Ocean acidification impact on the uptake of trace elements by mussels and their biochemical effects

Highlights

Copper and cerium bioavailability may increase under ocean acidification.

Ocean acidification impacts metal accumulation in mussel gills.

Biochemical responses in M. galloprovincialis altered by trace metals and OA.

Complex interplay of oxidative stress markers affected by OA and metals.

Abstract

This study delves into the intricate interplay between ocean acidification (OA), metal bioaccumulation, and cellular responses using mussels (Mytilus galloprovincialis) as bioindicators. For this purpose, environmentally realistic concentrations of isotopically labelled metals (Cd, Cu, Ag, Ce) were added to investigate whether the OA increase would modify metal bioaccumulation and induce adverse effects at the cellular level. The study reveals that while certain elements like Cd and Ag might remain unaffected by OA, the bioavailability of Cu and Ce could potentially escalate, leading to amplified accumulation in marine organisms. The present findings highlight a significant rise in Ce concentrations within different mussel organs under elevated pCO 2 conditions, accompanied by an increased isotopic fractionation of Ce (140/142Ce), suggesting a heightened potential for metal accumulation under OA. The results suggested that OA influenced metal accumulation in the gills of mussels. Conversely, metal accumulation in the digestive gland was unaffected by OA. The exposure to both trace metals and OA affects the biochemical responses of M. galloprovincialis, leading to increased metabolic capacity, changes in energy reserves, and alterations in oxidative stress markers, but the specific effects on other biomarkers (e.g., lipid peroxidation, some enzymatic responses or acetylcholinesterase activity) were not uniform, suggesting complex interactions between the stressors and the biochemical pathways in the mussels.

Romero-Freire A., De Marchi L., Freitas R., Velo A., Babarro J. M. F. & Cobelo-García A., 2024. Ocean acidification impact on the uptake of trace elements by mussels and their biochemical effects. Aquatic Toxicology 269: 106882. doi: 10.1016/j.aquatox.2024.106882. Article.

