Rentschler Biopharma Takes Home the Gold in 20th Annual Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Awards

Company honored with highest award for Central Massachusetts region



New state-of-the-art Rentschler Biopharma Manufacturing Center (RBMC) facility slated to open for business later this year

LAUPHEIM, Germany and MILFORD, Mass., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, announced that the company’s U.S. subsidiary, Rentschler Biopharma Inc., has been honored with the Gold Award for the Central Massachusetts region in the 20th Annual Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Awards. The awards will be presented on April 11 at a ceremony at Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots football team and the New England Revolution soccer team.

MassEcon, the private sector partner in promoting business growth in the state of Massachusetts, recognizes Rentschler Biopharma along with thirteen other companies for its outstanding contributions to the state’s economy. The winners were selected based on job growth, facility expansion and investment, community involvement, and commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity initiatives since January 1, 2023.

Tom Roberts, President of Rentschler Biopharma Inc. and General Manager U.S., said: “We are proud to be part of the Massachusetts biopharma community and to contribute to the state’s economic growth. It is truly an honor to receive this award. Central Massachusetts, with its highly talented workforce and a welcoming business environment, is a great place to build and expand our U.S. footprint, and we enjoy being an active member of the community. I extend my warmest congratulations to our entire team and thank them for their dedication to the important work we are doing. We are all driven by a common goal of helping our clients to bring innovative, life-saving treatments to patients.”

MassEcon chose Rentschler Biopharma, amongst others, for its strong commitment to diversity as well as its community presence, including its partnerships with local schools and organizations. For example, the company has a joint career development program with MassBioEd and Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) to train people re-joining the workforce for stable, attractive biotech opportunities. In addition, the major investment into the new state-of-the-art Rentschler Biopharma Manufacturing Center (RMBC) facility will bring additional career opportunities to surrounding communities.

The RBMC, which will be operational later this year, adds 22,000 square feet of manufacturing cleanroom space to the existing Milford site and houses four new 2,000 L single-use bioreactors. It is the largest expansion in the company’s more than 150-year history and will double Rentschler Biopharma’s global cGMP capacity. The facility will mainly focus on commercial production of highly complex molecules for international clients. In December 2023, the company announced that it had secured a major client for the RBMC.

ABOUT MassEcon

MassEcon’s mission is to promote and champion Massachusetts as the best place to start, grow and locate a business. Built upon a robust network of corporate and civic members, MassEcon convenes public and private sector leaders of industry to create an inclusive business ecosystem that enhances job growth across a diverse talent pool; promotes investment in all communities; expands equitable opportunities throughout the Commonwealth. www.massecon.com

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, including adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapies, as well as related consulting activities, project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,400 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with a second site in Milford, MA, USA. Rentschler ATMP Ltd., located in Stevenage, UK, is dedicated to cell and gene therapies. For further information, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com. Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn .

