MDC offering a free Nature Rx on March 27 in Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – Connecting with nature can boost physical and mental health, science has shown. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) helps people deepen their connections with nature with a series of Nature Rx programs at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. Next up in the series is a Mindfulness and Sensory Stroll from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27.

A key component of the Nature Rx series is when Lisa Richter, MDC naturalist, points out new things people can see, hear, touch, and smell in the outdoors. Experiencing nature with heightened awareness is the goal. Scientific studies have shown that nature contact can provide health benefits such as lowering blood pressure, improving sleep, and boosting immunity. The Mindfulness and Sensory Stroll down a Burr Oak Woods trail provides an experience but also a guide to how people can experience nature on their own.

Nature Rx events are held regularly at Burr Oak Woods year-round. Some upcoming programs will include nature themes such as wildflowers as well as activities such as archery and kayaking while immersed in nature.

The Nature Rx programs are open to participants ages 18 and older. Registration is required. To register for the Mindfulness and Sensory Stroll, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Xo. Upcoming Nature Rx programs can be found on MDC’s events page for the Kansas City region at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4X3.

For more information about the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center and the area’s hiking trails, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.