HUNY Enters Nationwide Recreational Substance Industry With First-of-its-Kind Arecoline Honey Mint

HUNY is a Discreet Consumable Containing the Popular, Sought-After Active Ingredient Found in Betel Nuts, Perfect for Social Gatherings and Parties

DALLAS, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUNY (“the Company”), creators of the world’s first and only arecoline honey consumable, is shaking up the recreational substance market with a nationwide release of HUNY. The product, for the enjoyment of consumers 18 and over, has already achieved incredible success in the Asian market and garnered a positive reception in a limited North American release. HUNY will launch nationwide this quarter.



HUNY is made from honey that naturally contains arecoline, the active ingredient in areca or betel nuts. Arecoline is the fourth most commonly used recreational substance in the world and is incredibly popular throughout Asia. It produces a warming, stimulating, and slightly euphoric effect that many consumers compare to nicotine. HUNY captures the positive effects of Arecoline without the negative effects associated with traditional betel consumption. The product contains no nicotine, caffeine, alcohol, or THC, but many consumers report that it amplifies the effects of these substances. The effects of HUNY take about a minute to kick in and last from 10 to 15 minutes.

“This product will forever change the active consumables market,” said Saahm Aresh, CEO of HUNY North America. “We believe that HUNY will fill a niche in the recreational substance industry as a mood and energy enhancer, nicotine substitute, and a product that boosts the effects of other substances.”

HUNY was released in Asia in 2022 and sold more than 1.5 million units in its first quarter. The Company has tested a limited release in North America, with distribution in more than 60 stores across five states. The product will officially launch nationwide this quarter.

For more information about HUNY, arecoline honey, and where to find this exciting new product, you can connect with HUNY on their website .

About Company:

At HUNY, we believe life is a party waiting to happen, and we're here to kickstart the fun. Born from a desire to blend excitement with convenience, HUNY is your go-to source for instant euphoria. Our journey began with a simple question: How can we make joy instantaneous and effortless? The answer was HUNY – a unique arecoline mint that's all about delivering a quick, euphoric experience.

Our mints are not just about taste; they're about creating memories. Whether it's a night out with friends or a solo dance party in your living room, HUNY is designed to enhance your experiences. We believe in the power of a good party and the magic of a delightful mint to transform any moment into something extraordinary.

Our five unique flavors are crafted to suit every palate and every mood. Each mint is a promise of a new adventure, a new story to tell. We're not just selling mints; we're selling experiences, moments, and memories. And we're just getting started!

It is important to note that individual responses to Arecoline may vary, and excessive consumption of products containing Arecoline should be avoided. We recommend taking 1 (one) honey bead to start.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gina Epifano

NisonCo Marketing

Gina@NisonCo.com

203-610-2723