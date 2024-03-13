RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGEON JOSHUA LAMPERT, M.D. TO PROVIDE FREE CHARITY SURGERY DAY FOR MOMS IN NEED

Dr. Joshua Lampert and the 2023 A.L.L. For Moms Charity Surgery Day recipients

The A.L.L. for Moms Charity Surgery Day honors Adele Lynn Lampert, Dr. Lampert’s dearly departed mother, on her birthday and in the spirit of Mother’s Day.

It's my goal that A.L.L. for Moms Charity Surgery Day become an annual event. Last year, I was able to help 3 mothers get the care they needed and I'm looking forward to helping more moms this year.” — Dr. Joshua Lampert

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (March 1, 2024 – Miami, FL) – Miami-based plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Joshua Lampert, M.D., will host the second annual charity surgery day for mothers in need of medically necessary plastic surgery on May 21, 2024. The A.L.L. for Moms charitable surgery day will honor Adele Lynn Lampert, Dr. Lampert’s dearly departed mother, on her birthday and in the spirit of Mother’s Day, which takes place the weekend prior.

“It was always my goal that A.L.L. for Moms Charity Surgery Day become an annual event, so I’m pleased we are able to do this again this year,” says Lampert. “Last year, I was able to help three mothers get the care they needed but were not able to afford.”

Paulette Etzel, a single mother who was experiencing debilitating pain in her left shoulder and breast that rendered her unable to work was one of the lucky recipients in 2023, along with Milena Iribarren whose painful keloid c-section scar occurred after lifesaving emergency surgery to save her surviving son. Iribarren had lost her other son years earlier and the scar was a painful reminder that she blamed her body for her unimaginable loss. Teresa Hernandez, the third recipient, widow and single mother to her 12-year-old son, suffered from severe breast pain, capsular contracture and breast implant syndrome as she felt a steady decline in her health prior to surgery.

“We looked at a lot of applicants last year and we chose these three mothers that had a variety of issues that we deemed medically necessary to correct,” said Lampert. “We believe it’s everyone’s responsibility to give back to their community and this is our best effort to do so.”

Mothers who qualify for medically necessary reconstructive surgery are encouraged to apply by April 21, 2024, via this link.

To be eligible, patients must meet certain surgical and financial criteria outlined in the application page. Qualifications include but are not limited to being unable to afford surgical services, be of low medical risk as determined by the anesthesiology team and must not be a current or former patient of Dr. Lampert. Documentation requirements are also outlined on the website.

“My mom, Adele, was not only ‘mom’ but a professional role model with an exceptional work ethic. As an interior designer, she demonstrated to me a true love for aesthetic balance, environmental harmony, and a seemingly endless drive to achieve it,” recalls Lampert. “My mom envisioned and helped me create my plastic surgery facility and ambulatory surgery center, Lampert MD Plastic Surgery. She did all this while providing me unconditional love, guidance, and loyalty. This day is dedicated to her and moms like her everywhere.”

Common types of surgeries that may be considered for this day include C-section scar revisions, post-cancer or mastectomy breast reconstruction, acquired or congenital deformities, breast reduction, removal of painful breast implants, traumatic injury or burn reconstruction, or any other reconstructive plastic surgery procedure.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to review the qualifications, required documentation, and download the application form here: A.L.L. For Moms Charity Surgery Day | Lampert Md Plastic Surgery. All documents must be emailed to Brianna@LampertMD.com by April 21, 2024, for consideration. Those under consideration for this charitable surgery day will be contacted by phone or email for pre-screening prior to selection.

ABOUT DR. JOSHUA LAMPERT:

Dr. Joshua Lampert underwent a 6-year plastic surgery residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. He is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery – the only board recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties that certifies the full spectrum of spectrum of the specialty of plastic surgery regarding the entire body including the head, neck, trunk, and extremities. He is one of only six surgeons in the country to be certified by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education in craniofacial surgery. He is also a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and a clinical assistant professor at Florida International University’s (FIU) Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine.

About A.L.L. For Moms Charity Surgery Day