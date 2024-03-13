Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts to Open Early for Eclipse Special Events

Families to enjoy the spectacle in the great outdoors and take advantage of great discounts

Media are invited to visit both resorts during the eclipse weekend and on Monday. A limited number of complimentary stays are available to qualified journalists, influencers and content creators.

CLEVELAND and COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort locations near Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio will welcome star-struck families as they celebrate the April 8 eclipse starting Friday, April 5. Each is featuring a weekend full of fun, themed events. The camp-resorts have moved up their spring opening dates to host families who want to experience the eclipse in the great outdoors. They also are offering significantly discounted off-season rates on RV and tent sites.

The two camping, glamping and RV resorts are owned by Houston-based Great Escapes RV Resorts.

With Ohio one of the best states to view the eclipse, the two Jellystone Park locations are ideal family destinations. Both are miles away from the parking lot and streetlights that are expected to automatically illuminate when the sky darkens, yet they are just a short drive from most major cities.

The Cleveland-Sandusky Jellystone Park at 40-C Township Rd. 1031 in Nova is planning a Saturday night dance party and a Monday morning wagon ride. Complimentary eclipse glasses will be provided while supplies last, and souvenir t-shirts will be available. RV sites are only $75 per night, with tent sites just $50 per night. Electric hookups, fire rings, picnic tables and community showers and restrooms will be available.

Details: https://www.clevelandjellystone.com/snag-your-campsites-for-the-total-solar-eclipse

The Columbus North Jellystone Park at 4185 Township Rd. 99 in Mount Gilead is perfectly positioned within the path of totality, ensuring guests experience the full effect of the eclipse. The Solar Eclipse Weekend includes themed arts and crafts, as well as wagon rides. The popular Jellystone Park Express train will be choo-chooing, too. Guests will receive complimentary eclipse glasses while supplies last.

RV sites are only $75 per night, with tent sites just $50 per night. Every campsite offers a fire ring, picnic table and electricity access. Portable restrooms will be available.

Details: http://www.columbusjellystone.com/eclipse-camping-at-jellystone-park-columbus-north

Photo here: https://www.campjellystone.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Eclipse-1024x890.jpg

Great Escapes RV Resorts' parent company, The Jenkins Organization, Inc. is a Houston-based real estate investment and development firm specializing in the RV park and self-storage industries.

