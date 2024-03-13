Opal Security Expands Executive Team with Seasoned Leaders from Slack, Snyk and Aqua Security

Executives will shape strategies to advance innovation and elevate market presence for the company’s modern identity security solutions

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opal Security , the next-generation identity security and access management company, today announced it expanded its executive team to include seasoned leaders in engineering, marketing and sales. Hires include Garrin Wong as vice president of engineering, Ravi Maira as vice president of marketing and Ryan Peterson as vice president of sales. Their guidance will shape strategies to advance innovation and elevate market presence for Opal Security’s modern identity security solutions.



The new hires follow the company's recent $22 million Series B funding announcement and a successful year of 4x growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR). They will play a critical role in company expansion as Opal Security scales to meet enterprise demand, increases customer support and operations and ramps up new product development, including a new suite of visualization and AI tools to remediate identity risk.

“Managing identity and access is a huge pain point for modern enterprise IT and security teams — one that Opal Security is effectively solving. The value we bring to customers has put us on a rapid growth trajectory,” said Umaimah Khan, co-founder and CEO of Opal Security. “The collective expertise and vast knowledge these three executives bring will be invaluable as we continue innovating to meet customer needs and demand at this pivotal moment of growth.”

Garrin Wong, Vice President Of Engineering

Wong is a seasoned engineering leader with experience across startups and globally recognized brands. Before joining Opal Security, he was vice president of engineering for Slack’s Enterprise division and delivered hundreds of new capabilities for some of the largest, most security-conscious organizations in the world. Under his leadership, Slack’s enterprise ARR grew by over 50x. Previously, he was a vice president of engineering at Splunk, and was an engineering manager at PayPal and several startups.

At Opal Security, Wong is charged with building and scaling R&D to bring Opal Security to the enterprise market and to support the company’s rapid customer growth.

Ravi Maira, Vice President Of Marketing

Maira is a proven product and marketing leader who has worked with disruptive technology companies for more than 30 years. Prior to joining Opal Security, he drove Snyk’s product marketing through the unicorn company’s hypergrowth from tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in ARR. He also led product and marketing teams at Akamai Technologies from the pre-IPO stage to a multi-billion dollar revenue internet technology bellwether company.

At Opal Security, Maira will be responsible for raising the visibility of its brand and communicating the value of its industry-leading identity solutions to the market.

Ryan Peterson, Vice President Of Sales

Peterson is an experienced sales leader with more than a decade of experience in security sales. Before joining Opal Security, he was the vice president of sales at Aqua Security, where he spent more than six years growing revenue throughout North America, taking the company from early-stage startup to unicorn and category leader.

Peterson is charged with scaling Opal Security’s worldwide sales operations and building creative, successful go-to-market strategies to expand the company’s enterprise security customer base.

These leaders join a world-class team hailing from global leaders and innovative brands, including Abnormal, Apple, AWS, Meta, Splunk, Snyk, Rubrik, Twilio and many others. The company is hiring for San Francisco, New York and remote-based roles across all departments. Learn more about Opal Security and discover open roles .

About Opal Security

Opal Security is redefining identity security for modern enterprises. The unified platform aggregates identity and access data to provide customers with visibility and rapid control to protect mission-critical systems while accommodating the complexity and agility businesses require for growth. IT and security teams can discover anomalous identity risks and remediate them in minutes. Many global leaders, including Databricks, Figma and Scale AI, trust Opal Security to enable them to govern and adapt sensitive access quickly and securely. Based in New York City and San Francisco, the company is backed by Greylock, Battery Ventures, Box Group, SVCI and other prominent industry leaders. Learn more at opal.dev and follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) @opal_sec and on LinkedIn .