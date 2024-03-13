Solo.io Announces General Availability of Gloo Network for Cilium to Streamline Integration Across Hybrid Cloud Environments

eBPF-Powered Solution Accelerates Cilium Adoption in the Enterprise with Advanced Observability and Insights

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo.io , the leading cloud-native application networking company, today announced the general availability of Gloo Network for Cilium , an enterprise-grade network management solution powered by eBPF that accelerates Cilium adoption in the enterprise.



“Cilium is helping reshape the future of cloud native networking thanks to its innovative capabilities and vibrant ecosystem. But deploying upstream Cilium has proven to be a complex endeavor for organizations,” said Idit Levine, CEO and Founder of Solo.io. “With Gloo Network for Cilium, we’re enabling organizations to maximize their cloud networking potential by removing the complexity and providing access to our world-class support team to ensure their ongoing success. Gloo Network for Cilium is an ideal starting point for those considering Cilium for application networking and provides them with options as their company’s needs evolve.”

Gloo Network for Cilium combines best-in-class networking, scalability, and observability tools to create an integrated solution that streamlines Cilium’s onboarding, integration, and monitoring. Gloo Network for Cilium also seamlessly integrates with Gloo Mesh Core making it ideal for organizations transitioning to service mesh. Key benefits include:

Ease of use and reduced complexity : Simplifies the adoption of upstream Cilium and reduces network setup, management time, and resources.

: Simplifies the adoption of upstream Cilium and reduces network setup, management time, and resources. Enhanced performance : Improves performance and observability in cloud-native infrastructures with eBPF technology.

: Improves performance and observability in cloud-native infrastructures with eBPF technology. Intelligent insights : Enhances service quality and customer satisfaction, reduces downtime, and boosts reliability with automated insights based on Solo.io’s expertise.

: Enhances service quality and customer satisfaction, reduces downtime, and boosts reliability with automated insights based on Solo.io’s expertise. Operational efficiency and cost savings : Speeds up issue resolutions, reduces downtime, delivers cost savings, and increases resilience with enhanced network management tools and insights.

: Speeds up issue resolutions, reduces downtime, delivers cost savings, and increases resilience with enhanced network management tools and insights. Risk Mitigation : Protects sensitive data and ensures compliance with effective network monitoring and advanced security features.

: Protects sensitive data and ensures compliance with effective network monitoring and advanced security features. Scalability and Future-Proofing: Facilitates growth and ensures network infrastructure meets evolving business demands with scalable network architectures.

“Solo.io is committed to driving the advancement of cloud-native application networking technologies within the CNCF community, and as Cilium continues to establish itself for the value it brings organizations, we’re invested in ensuring those benefits are translated to customers,” added Levine.

Gloo Network for Cilium is currently available. To learn more visit: www.solo.io/products/gloo-network-cilium/

