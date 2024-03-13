Press Releases

03/12/2024

Update on Connecticut Horse Confirmed Positive for Equine Infectious Anemia

HARTFORD, CT – Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s State Veterinarian Dr. Jane Lewis, DVM, MSFS, DACVPM, confirms that the Windham County horse which was confirmed positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA) on March 7, 2024, has been humanely euthanized. The other horses on the property remain under quarantine and will be undergoing EIA testing at regular intervals.

As shared in the original press release, there is no vaccine or treatment for Equine Infectious Anemia, which is diagnosed through a blood draw, known as a Coggins test.

“One of the most effective preventative measures equine owners can take to safeguard the health of their horses is to ensure that all horses coming onto their property are current on vaccines, including a negative Coggins test within the last 12 months,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Lewis. “Additionally, all horses entering or leaving the state should have a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection from a licensed and accredited veterinarian. Adhering to these protocols is critical to protect equine health in Connecticut and beyond.”

EIA was last confirmed in a Connecticut horse nearly 30 years ago.

5 Ways to Safeguard Against EIA:

Require proof of a current negative Coggins test at the time of purchase or for newer horses entering the premises.

Only participate in events that require evidence of a negative Coggins test.

Practice good fly control.

Use sterile needles and syringes for all injections or treatments.

Disinfect any surgical or dental equipment thoroughly between horses.

