Geographic Information System Market worth $25.21 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.36% - Exclusive Report by 360iResearch

The "Geographic Information System Market by Offering (Hardware, Services, Software), Function (Location-Based Services, Mapping, Surveying), End-User - Global Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to 360iResearch.com's offering.

The Global Geographic Information System Market to grow from USD 12.64 billion in 2023 to USD 25.21 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.36%.

A geographic information system (GIS) is an integrated framework that allows for the management, analysis, and visualization of spatial and geographic data. GIS is an amalgamation of cartography, statistical analysis, and database technology. This system is employed to capture, store, manipulate, analyze, manage, and present various types of geographical information. GIS constitutes hardware, software, data, and human expertise. Hardware such as the computers on which GIS software runs and GPS devices used for data collection. The software provides tools for mapping, spatial querying, and statistical analysis of data. As businesses and government agencies realize the value of geographically contextualized information, the reliance on GIS grows. Additionally, increased investments in infrastructure and urban planning, particularly in emerging economies, are going to propel the demand for GIS solutions. However, the high initial cost of GIS solutions can be prohibitive for small businesses and emerging economies. Data privacy and security concerns stemming from storing and handling geospatial data pose significant challenges. The complexity of integrating GIS with existing systems and ensuring interoperability among different technologies can impede the adoption of GIS. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as real-time data analysis, the Internet of Things, and cloud computing, further provide substantial opportunities by enhancing GIS capabilities. Autonomous and connected vehicles represent a burgeoning segment, relying on high-precision maps and spatial data for navigation.

In the American region, consumer spending is driven by technological innovation with a specific interest in sustainability and ethical sourcing. Increasing adoption of GIS technology for urban planning and resource management boosts GIS expansion across the region. Significant potential for growth in eCommerce and improving internet penetration fueling the GIS adoption in the American region. European Union (EU) countries exhibit a strong inclination toward products that uphold data protection and privacy, which ties into the explicit policies that they adhere to, such as GDPR. EU consumers are becoming more digital, with initiatives to improve digital infrastructure and skills. The Middle East with high purchasing power and advancements in technology such as blockchain are providing a healthy environment for GIS adoption. Investment in renewable energy and sustainability initiatives is apparent, matching the region's commitment to diversifying beyond oil reliance. The Asia-Pacific region encompasses highly influential economies such as China, Japan, and India. The APAC region witnesses a consumer base that is tech-savvy and increasingly turning toward eCommerce platforms. The APAC region has a consumer market that values quality and innovation, with considerable investment in robotics and automation. A burgeoning demand for consumer goods, digital services, and infrastructure development, with substantial investment from both domestic and international sources, is expanding the market share of GIS in the APAC region.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Geographic Information System Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Offering, market is studied across Hardware, Services, and Software. The Hardware is further studied across Computer & Data Storage Devices, Global Positioning System Units, Plotter, and Scanners & Digitizer. The Software is further studied across Data Acquisition, Database Management, Graphical Output & Visualization, and Spatial Manipulation & Analysis. The Hardware commanded largest market share of 41.55% in 2023, followed by Software.

Based on Function, market is studied across Location-Based Services, Mapping, Surveying, and Telematics & Navigation. The Mapping commanded largest market share of 27.58% in 2023, followed by Surveying.

Based on End-User, market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, and Travel & Hospitality. The Building, Construction & Real Estate commanded largest market share of 15.68% in 2023, followed by Government & Public Sector.

Based on Region, market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded largest market share of 37.75% in 2023, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Geographic Information System Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in the Geographic Information System Market. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Key Company Profiles:

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Geographic Information System Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include Abaco SpA, AmigoCloud, Inc., Attentive Inc., Autodesk, Inc., BatchGeo LLC, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Blackshark.ai GmbH, Blue Marble Geographics, Cadcorp Limited, Caliper Corporation, Carlson Software Inc., CartoDB Inc., ComNav Technology Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc., Galigeo SAS, General Electric Company, Geospin GmbH, Golden Software, LLC, Google LLC by Alphabet Inc., Hexagon AB, Hexasoft Development Sdn. Bhd., Hitachi, Ltd., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Mapbox, Inc., Maxar Technologies Holdings Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NV5 Global, Inc., Orbital Insight, Inc., Pasco Corporation, Pitney Bowes Inc., Precisely Software Incorporated, Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd., Surveying And Mapping, LLC, TomTom International BV, Topcon Corporation, and Trimble Inc..

Key Topics Covered:

