Stephanie & Christopher Cirami of IAOTP honored with Top Global Connector Awards
The Founders of IAOTP Honored with Top Global Connector AwardNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephanie Cirami & Christopher Cirami, President Founders, CEO & COO of the International Association of Top Professionals, (IAOTP) Editors in Chief of TIP Magazine and Founders of TIP Radio, were recently selected as the Top Global Connectors of the Year by the Michelle McLean Children’s Trust.
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is one of the world’s most prestigious networking organizations. IAOTP members who are granted membership into this organization have proven to be the best of the best in their industry and have made a difference in their community. The Ciramis’ have led these special honorees and have brought them together to collaborate, share ideas, network, be recognized for their achievements while also paying it forward. These professionals are chosen based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field and community outreach.
With close to 20 years of professional experience in the Media, Branding and Publishing industries, Mr & Mrs. Cirami have certainly proven themselves experts in many fields. They are talented, dynamic results-driven leaders, who have been extremely successful with every position the pair have taken on.
Stephanie & Christopher Cirami’s areas of expertise include: Business Development, Marketing, Branding, Public Relations, Web Services, Social Media Mastery, Publishing, Tradeshows, Event Hosting/Management, Creative Marketing Strategies, Research, Fundraising, Business Networking, Advertising, Sales Management, Organizational Development, Public Speaking, Team Building and Coaching their staff.
Throughout their phenomenal career, Chris & Stephanie have been recognized worldwide for their outstanding leadership, commitment, and dedication to connecting professionals around the globe while giving back to their community. IAOTP’s mission has always been to bring peace and prosperity to the world by connecting and recognizing professionals in each industry, while also paying it forward. In 2018 Stephanie was selected as Angel of the Year by Central Park Medical Angels for her philanthropic efforts. IAOTP annually donates to Child Rescue Coalition to bring awareness of sexually abused victims, St. Jude’s Children’s Research, Hope for the Warriors, Smile Train, Doctors without Borders, Thorn to stop child trafficking and dark web predators, NYLeap, EvolvePink etc. IAOTP is presently on releasing their 8th book Top 25 Global Impact Leaders and their 3rd Edition of Top 50 Fearless Leaders. Christopher & Stephanie will be hosting IAOTP’s 8th Annual Awards Gala being held at the magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville this December.
Looking back, Christopher & Stephanie Cirami attribute their success to their passion, perseverance, work ethic and mentors they have had along the way. The couple says they have been blessed and love that IAOTP has turned into a networking family. When not working they enjoy boating, traveling, being a parenting team to their two beautiful children and spending time with family and friends. The couple’s work is never done and they want to continue to help their members legacy be recognized for the amazing work they do and enhance the lives of everyone they can.
To view gala video click here
For more information on IAOTP click here
For more information on Stephanie
Annette Natoli
IAOTP
+1 212-634-4427
email us here