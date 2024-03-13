Concrete Fiber Market is considered to reach $4.8 billion by 2031, flourishing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031

Concrete Fiber Market

WIN SIVERS DRIVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the research report published by Allied Market Research, the global concrete fiber market size was valued at $2.2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $4.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global concrete fiber market based on fiber type, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on fiber type, the steel fiber segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global concrete fiber market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the synthetic fiber segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the infrastructure segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global concrete fiber market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the mining and tunnel segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global concrete fiber market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global concrete fiber market analyzed in the research include Sika AG, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V., OZINGA BROS., INC., HeidelbergCement, TUF-BAR, BarChip Pty Ltd, BASF SE, Bekaert, Kamenny Vek, Nycon, EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY, FORTA CONCRETE FIBER, ABC POLYMER INDUSTRIES, ARCELORMITTAL, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Owens Corning, RPM International Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global concrete fiber market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

By Fiber Type

Steel Fiber

Synthetic Fiber

Glass Fiber

Natural Fiber

Others

