President Cyril Ramaphosa: Closing remarks at Second Session of the South Africa-Ghana Bi-National Commission

Your Excellency, President Akufo-Addo,

Honourable Ministers,

High Commissioners,

Senior Officials,

Members of the Media,



We have now come to the end of the Second Session of the BNC.



We have exchanged views on several issues affecting our continent and the rest of the world. We have reaffirmed our resolve to work together bilaterally and at the level of the African Union to contribute towards peace, security and development.



We have re-affirmed that the African Union remains the primary vehicle which carries our collective aspiration to build the Africa we want, a continent that is united, peaceful and prosperous.



We have renewed our determination to do everything within our means, working with our respective Regional Economic Communities, to contribute to peace and stability on the Continent.



We have also used this session of the BNC to take stock of our cooperation in all facets of our bilateral relations. We have managed to review areas of mutual bilateral cooperation and noted with great satisfaction the progress achieved to date.



I am pleased that we have also witnessed the signing of a number of new Memoranda of Understanding.



These developments add momentum to our relations and call for a hands-on approach to achieve tangible results.



It is true that our political and economic relations have strengthened, and we are more determined and committed to continue to expand our efforts towards ensuring socio-economic development for mutual benefit of our people.



We have identified a pipeline of bankable infrastructure development projects in Ghana, which our development finance institutions are ready to finance. These projects cover rail networks, airports, roads and ports, amongst others.



The decline in total trade between our two countries is a reason for us to be concerned, and we should use the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area to substantially expand trade between Ghana and South Africa.



Our companies in South Africa have requested me to assure you of their desire and commitment to expand their businesses in Ghana. They appreciate the many opportunities which are available, especially in the development of infrastructure.



In conclusion, let me once again thank our Ministers and Senior Officials for all their hard work over the past few days. Our task now is to work together to implement the progressive decisions taken during this session of the BNC.



I thank you.