MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela opens rehabilitated D483 road in Cullinan, 14 Mar

Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Thursday, 14 March 2024, officiate the opening of the rehabilitated D483 road in Cullinan, West of Tshwane. 

The approximately 27,8 km project starts at the Intersection close to  Bapsfontein town and ends at the D483 / D713 intersection in Cullinan town.

The work undertaken in the project involved short sections of milling and replacing of existing failed surfacing layers, localised patching, edge break repairs, drainage repairs, gravel shoulder upgrading, the upgrading of intersections, and the reparation of damaged signboards, amongst others. 

The road is mostly used by light vehicles and medium sized trucks transporting cargo between the towns. 

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday 14 March 2024
Venue: D483 project site office Cullinan, City of Tshwane 
Time: 09h00

For more information, please contact:
Department’s Head of Communications 
Ms Melitah Madiba 
Cell: 073 644 9935 

MEC’s Spokesperson 
Mr Lesiba Mpya 
Cell: 078 450 9841 
E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za
 

