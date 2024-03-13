Data Center Cooling Market Expected to Witness Significant Growth With Significant Demand During Forecast

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data center cooling market size was valued at $10,541.82 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $27,308.73 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The hyperscale data center segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing the advent of cloud computing that in turn is expected to increase the need for cooling solutions.

Amidst the evolving digital landscape, the global data center cooling market is experiencing significant growth driven by various factors. The increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective data centers, coupled with the growing emphasis on green initiatives for eco-friendly solutions, is propelling market expansion. Additionally, the substantial growth in data center and power density further fuels this upward trajectory.

However, certain challenges hinder the market's growth prospects. The requirement of specialized infrastructure and higher investment costs, along with cooling challenges during power outages, pose significant obstacles. Despite these challenges, the market is poised for growth, with emerging trends offering promising opportunities.

The emergence of liquid-based cooling and portable cooling technologies presents innovative solutions to address the evolving needs of data center cooling. Moreover, the rising demand for modular data center cooling approaches opens up lucrative avenues for market growth.

While challenges exist, the global data center cooling market is poised for growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing data center densities, and the pursuit of sustainable solutions in the digital era.

Demand for data center cooling is on the rise across various industries as it enables maintaining environmental conditions suitable for information technology equipment (ITE) operations. Awareness around edge computing has increase across various industries and the COVID-19 pandemic is acting as a major driver to get industrial companies more interested in benefits related to edge computing in supporting remote operations, real-time control, and enhanced data-crunching capabilities.

Large enterprises are affirming their readiness to invest in edge strategies, establishing a market beyond telecom companies and content players. Further, some companies are inclined toward revamping their existing data center cooling systems to make it less water-dependent.

The global data center cooling market analysis includes some of the key market players such as Schneider Electric Se; Black Box Corporation; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.; Hitachi, Ltd.; Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg; Fujitsu Ltd.; Stulz Gmbh; Vertiv Co; and Asetek.

