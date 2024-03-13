Magic Software Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

OR YEHUDA, Israel, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) (“the Company”), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.



Summary Results for the Fourth Quarter 202 3 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP Non-GAAP Q4 2023 Q4 2022 % Change Q4 2023 Q4 2022 % Change Revenues $ 125.5 $ 147.1 (14.7 %) $ 125.5 $ 147.1 (14.7 %) Gross profit $ 37.0 $ 41.8 (11.6 %) $ 38.6 $ 43.2 (10.5 %) Gross margin 29.4 % 28.4 % 100 bps 30.8 % 29.3 % 150 bps Operating income $ 13.0 $ 14.2 (8.4 %) $ 17.7 $ 18.7 (5.7 %) Operating margin 10.3 % 9.6 % 70 bps 14.1 % 12.7 % 140 bps Net income (*) $ 8.5 $ 9.6 (11.2 %) $ 11.6 $ 13.4 (13.1 %) Diluted EPS $ 0.17 $ 0.19 (10.5 %) $ 0.24 $ 0.27 (11.1 %)

(*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 ● Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 14.7% to $125.5 million, compared to $147.1 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended December 31, 2022), revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 would have decreased by 11.2% to $130.6 million. As described in the pre-announcement of our third quarter results on November 8, 2023, as of the third quarter of 2023, we experienced a substantial and unexpected decline in demand for our professional services from several of our important U.S.-based blue-chip customers which, without any advance notification, decided to immediately suspend significant parts of their active time-and-materials-based projects resulting in a decrease of close to approximately 600 of our U.S. specialists compared to the respective quarter. This reduced demand had a negative impact on our third and fourth quarter revenues of approximately $16.0 million and $24.8 million, respectively compared to the same periods last year. ● Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 8.4% to $13.0 million, compared to $14.2 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis, (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended December 31, 2022), operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 would have decreased by 4.7% to $13.5 million. ● Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 5.8% to $17.7 million, compared to $18.7 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended December 31, 2022), non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 would have decreased by 2.8% to $18.2 million. ● Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 11.2% to $8.5 million, or $0.17 per fully diluted share, compared to $9.6 million, or $0.19 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year. The decrease in our net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders was primarily attributable to the decrease in our operating profit and increase in interest expenses resulting from the increase of bank interest rates and increase in overall financial debt. ● Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 13.1% to $11.6 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share, compared to $13.4 million, or $0.27 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.





Summary Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023 (USD in millions, except per share data) GAAP Non-GAAP 12M 2023 12M 2022 % Change 12M 2023 12M 2022 % Change Revenues $ 535.1 $ 566.8 (5.6 %) $ 535.1 $ 566.8 (5.6 %) Gross Profit $ 153.0 $ 155.4 (1.5 %) $ 158.4 $ 160.8 (1.4 %) Gross Margin 28.6 % 27.4 % 120 bps 29.6 % 28.4 % 120 bps Operating Income $ 57.1 $ 61.8 (7.5 %) $ 71.8 $ 74.5 (3.7 %) Operating Margin 10.7 % 10.9 % (20) bps 13.4 % 13.1 % 30 bps Net Income (*) $ 37.0 $ 40.5 (8.5 %) $ 48.4 $ 51.7 (6.5 %) Diluted EPS $ 0.75 $ 0.82 (8.5 %) $ 0.99 $ 1.05 (5.7 %)

(*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 3 1 , 202 3



● Revenues for the year decreased by 5.6% to $535.1 million compared to $566.8 million last year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on the average currency exchange rates during the twelve months period ended December 31, 2022), revenues for the year would have decreased by 1.6% to $557.9 million. As described in the pre-announcement of our third quarter results on November 8, 2023, as of the third quarter of 2023, as of the third quarter of 2023, we experienced a substantial and unexpected decline in demand for our professional services from several of our important U.S.-based blue-chip customers which, without any advance notification, decided to immediately suspend significant parts of their active time-and-materials-based projects resulting in a decrease of close to 600 of our U.S. specialists compared to the respective period. This reduced demand had a negative impact on 2023 revenues of approximately $40.8 million compared to the same period last year. ●

Operating income for the year decreased by 7.5% to $57.1 million compared to $61.8 million last year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on the average currency exchange rates during the twelve months period ended December 31, 2022), operating income for the year would have decreased by 3.1% to $59.9 million. Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2023, included $3.8 million recorded with respect to cost of share-based payment to employees compared to $2.1 million recorded last year. ● Non-GAAP operating income for the year decreased by 3.7% to $71.8 million compared to $74.5 million last year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on the average currency exchange rates during the twelve months period ended December 31, 2022), non-GAAP operating income for year would have reached $74.5 million, same as last year. ● Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the year decreased by 8.5% to $37.0 million, or $0.75 per fully diluted share, compared to $40.5 million, or $0.82 per fully diluted share, last year. The decrease in our net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders was primarily attributable to the decrease in our operating profit and increase in interest expenses resulting from the increase of bank interest rates and increase in overall financial debt. ● Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the year decreased by 6.5% to $48.4 million, or $0.99 per fully diluted share, compared to $51.8 million, or $1.05 per fully diluted share, last year. ● Cash flow from operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2023, amounted to $77.9 million compared to $56.6 million last year. Cash flow from operating activities excluding the impact of payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions amounted to $78.0 and $60.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, respectively. ● As of December 31, 2023, Magic’s cash, cash equivalents and short and long-term bank deposits amounted to $107.1 million and total financial debt amounted to $81.2 million. ● Magic is introducing 2024 annual revenue guidance of between $540 million and $550 million (based on current currency exchange rates). Measured against Magic Software’s annualized 2023 fourth quarter revenue on a go-forward basis, the 2024 annual revenue guidance reflects an annual growth of 7.5% to 9.5%.

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said: “Despite the slowdown we faced during the second half of the year resulting from the headwind facing by some of our customers in certain sectors in the U.S., we remain positive that the vast majority of our customers will continue to value our unique proposition and resume to engage us to an increasing degree as a preferred partner for innovative digital transformation initiatives. Fueled by a well-diversified investment portfolio, we persistently pursue both organic and inorganic avenues of expansion across our service lines. Embracing innovation as our guiding principle, we eagerly anticipate the fruition of our ongoing efforts in cultivating cutting-edge capabilities that are poised to propel us toward sustained, long-term profitability, thereby delivering enduring value to our esteemed shareholders. We have a well-established track record of growth, profitability, and high cash generation. Across the globe, our dedicated team at Magic is resolutely focused on executing our strategic vision to not only restore but surpass our previous heights, thereby ensuring sustained growth and the continual enhancement of shareholder value.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic Software believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic Software’s financial condition and results of operations. Magic Software’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP results. Magic Software urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

● Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs; ● In-process research and development capitalization and amortization; ● Cost of share-based payment; ● Costs related to acquisition of new businesses; ● The related tax, non-controlling interests’ effects of the above items; ● Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions; ● Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses.

Reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “look forward”, “expect,” “believe,” “guidance” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, which filed on May 11, 2023, and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 125,545 $ 147,146 $ 535,052 $ 566,792 Cost of Revenues 88,585 105,325 382,065 411,437 Gross profit 36,960 41,821 152,987 155,355 Research and development, net 2,703 2,714 10,328 10,090 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 19,449 23,684 81,513 82,330 Cost of share-based payment 1,967 1,869 3,798 2,079 Increase (decrease) in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions (142 ) (623 ) 240 (906 ) Total operating expenses 23,977 27,644 95,879 93,593 Operating income 12,983 14,177 57,108 61,762 Financial expenses, net (1,865 ) (1,396 ) (4,326 ) (3,601 ) Decrease (increase) in valuation of consideration related to acquisitions (34 ) 89 (290 ) (744 ) Income before taxes on income 11,084 12,870 52,492 57,417 Taxes on income 1,724 1,865 9,934 11,138 Net income $ 9,360 $ 11,005 $ 42,558 $ 46,279 Share of losst of a company accounted for at equity, net (56 ) - (56 ) - Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (821 ) (1,447 ) (5,471 ) (5,809 ) Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 8,483 $ 9,558 $ 37,031 $ 40,470 Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share Basic 49,099 49,096 49,096 49,089 Diluted 49,099 49,115 49,098 49,131 Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 0.17 $ 0.19 $ 0.75 $ 0.82







MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP gross profit $ 36,960 $ 41,821 $ 152,987 $ 155,355 Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology 1,222 1,124 4,288 4,431 Amortization of other intangible assets 447 229 1,173 974 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 38,629 $ 43,174 $ 158,448 $ 160,760 GAAP operating income $ 12,983 $ 14,177 $ 57,108 $ 61,762 Gross profit adjustments 1,669 1,353 5,461 5,405 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,888 1,731 7,988 7,889 Increase (decrease) in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions (142 ) (623 ) 240 (906 ) Capitalization of software development (842 ) (730 ) (3,183 ) (3,059 ) Costs related to acquisitions 152 959 372 1,335 Cost of share-based payment 1,967 1,869 3,798 2,079 Non-GAAP operating income $ 17,675 $ 18,736 $ 71,784 $ 74,505 GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 8,483 $ 9,559 $ 37,031 $ 40,470 Operating income adjustments 4,692 4,559 14,676 12,743 Expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests (709 ) (197 ) (1,713 ) (641 ) Increase in valuation of consideration related to acquisitions 34 (90 ) 290 744 Deferred taxes on the above items (899 ) (477 ) (1,879 ) (1,570 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 11,601 $ 13,354 $ 48,405 $ 51,746 Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.99 $ 1.05 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share 49,099 49,093 49,096 49,089 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share 49,099 49,138 49,098 49,150





Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 125,545 100 % $ 147,146 100 % $ 535,052 100 % $ 566,792 100 % Gross profit 38,629 30.8 % 43,174 29.3 % 158,448 29.6 % 160,760 28.4 % Operating income 17,675 14.1 % 18,736 12.7 % 71,784 13.4 % 74,505 13.1 % Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders 11,601 9.2 % 13,354 9.1 % 48,405 9.0 % 51,746 9.1 % Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.99 $ 1.05





MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. Dollars in thousands December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,354 $ 83,062 Short-term bank deposits 751 3,904 Trade receivables, net 131,409 148,480 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 18,813 13,652 Total current assets 257,327 249,098 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Deferred tax assets 8,432 3,618 Right-of-use assets 25,718 27,536 Other long-term receivables and Investments in companies accounted for at equity 8,232 5,795 Property and equipment, net 7,988 8,338 Intangible assets and goodwill, net 216,723 210,756 Total long term assets 267,093 256,043 TOTAL ASSETS $ 524,420 $ 505,141 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term debt $ 28,914 $ 20,755 Trade payables 28,415 27,598 Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 41,492 46,842 Current maturities of lease liabilities 4,406 4,591 Liability in respect of business combinations 6,656 19,287 Put options of non-controlling interests 18,252 27,172 Deferred revenues and customer advances 13,848 9,808 Total current liabilities 141,983 156,053 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 52,294 30,412 Deferred tax liability 13,313 10,686 Long-term lease liabilities 23,101 24,282 Long-term liability in respect of business combinations 1,049 5,376 Put options of non-controlling interests 620 1,120 Accrued severance pay, net 1,116 901 Total long term liabilities 91,493 72,777 EQUITY: Magic Software Enterprises shareholders' equity 265,981 262,927 Non-controlling interests 24,963 13,384 Total equity 290,944 276,311 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 524,420 $ 505,141



