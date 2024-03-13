The CompTIA Community Honors Outstanding Technology Leaders with 2024 North America Spotlight Awards

CompTIA Community members recognized for exceptional impacts and commitment to advancing technology industry

Downers Grove, IL, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five individuals and one organization who have demonstrated leadership in the technology industry, as well as a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), have been chosen as winners of the CompTIA Community 2024 North America Spotlight Awards by CompTIA, the nonprofit trade association and leading IT certification provider for the industry and its workforce.

The award winners were honored last night at the North America Spotlight Awards Recognition Dinner, which took place at the CompTIA Community’s annual Communities & Councils Forum (CCF) in Chicago. The CompTIA Community’s annual CCF brings together members representing MSPs, distributors, tech vendors and tech business service firms to discuss the latest developments in managed services, cybersecurity, tech talent and diversity, emerging technologies and more.

“The 2024 North America Spotlight Award winners have shown outstanding passion and commitment in advancing and improving the entire technology industry,” said MJ Shoer, CompTIA’s chief community officer. “These members help shape the global CompTIA Community through their continued thought leadership, engagement and innovation, and diversity, equity and inclusion. We are proud to recognize them and their work in making the world a better place.”

The CompTIA Community’s 2024 North America Spotlight Award winners are:

John Harden, director of product – Auvik SaaS Management, Auvik Networks Inc., received the Future Leader Award for his initiative and innovation to advance the technology industry.

Julianne Zuber, VP technology ecosystems, Skillstorm, received the Advancing Women in Technology Leadership Award for her significant contributions as an advocate and role model for women in technology.

Carrie Green, senior VP of operations, Alt-Tech Cyber Security & IT Management, received the Community Leadership Award for her outstanding engagement, professionalism and passion to advance the technology industry.

Tim Golden, founder and CEO, Compliancerisk.io, received the Cybersecurity Leadership Award for his positive impact on the cybersecurity space as demonstrated by his initiative and innovation in current and past cybersecurity roles.

Curtis O’Neal, founder, Cybernetics Global, earned the Industry Advisory Councils Leadership Award for his engagement, outstanding impact, leadership and passion to advance the technology industry.

N-able was awarded the Advancing Diversity in Technology Leadership Award for the IT management organization’s impacts and dedication in helping others navigate evolving IT needs with diversity, equity and inclusion.

About CompTIA

