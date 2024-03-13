CompoSecure Ranked #1 in the Metal Payment Card Market by ABI Research

New report underscores the company’s commanding market share in the metal payment card market

SOMERSET, N.J., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security and authentication solutions, announced today it ranked #1 in the Metal Payment Card research report by ABI Research, a global technology market intelligence firm.



“CompoSecure has enjoyed an historically strong position in the metal payment card market,” stated Sam Gazeley, ABI Research Industry Analyst. “Its commanding market position, alongside a global presence and the growing number of vendors who offer and ship CompoSecure products within their portfolios, cements its position as the leader in the metal payment card market.”

The ABI Research report points to CompoSecure as the clear market leader in this metal payment card competitive assessment:

Top Metal Card Vendor: CompoSecure secured the highest overall score in the ABI Research assessment due to its comprehensive product portfolio, extensive business partnerships, advanced technology and innovation, and strong sustainability strategy.

CompoSecure is the innovation leader in the metal payment card market, going beyond metal only and launching metal in combination with the Lux Glass offering and the Echo Mirror card. A Leading Implementor: CompoSecure was listed as a leader in the implementation ranking due to its global reach through a large number of partnerships in the metal payment card space.



Jon Wilk, President and CEO of CompoSecure said: “I am proud that we have helped shape the metal payment card into a powerful brand, acquisition, and retention tool for financial institutions and fintech’s around the world. A metal payment card is now a must have for a financial organization’s product portfolio and a highly desired lifestyle item by consumers. As pioneers and innovators in this market, we are honored to be recognized by ABI Research.”

These findings are from ABI Research’s Metal Payment Cards competitive ranking report. This report is part of the company’s Digital Payment Technologies and Cybersecurity Applications research services, which include research, data, and ABI Insights. Competitive Ranking reports offer a comprehensive analysis of implementation strategies and innovation and market share analysis to offer unparalleled insight into a company’s performance and standing compared to its competitors. The Metal Payment Cards competitive ranking report is available for purchase from ABI Research.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com .

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

Contact

Wes Robinson

310-824-9000

wrobinson@olmsteadwilliams.com