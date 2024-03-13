Cerevance Announces Presentation at Alzheimer’s Research UK Conference

BOSTON, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a company focused on developing precision novel therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced plans to present a poster at the upcoming Alzheimer’s Research UK Conference, taking place in Liverpool, United Kingdom, March 20-21, 2024.



Presentation details

Title: The Two-Pore Potassium Channel KCNK13 (THIK1) as a Target to Modulate Neuroinflammation in Alzheimer’s Disease

Overview: Cerevance’s NETSseq platform enables the identification of novel targets, such as KCNK13 (THIK1), from specific cell types in the human brain. Following the discovery of KCNK13, Cerevance has developed CVN293, a novel compound that selectively inhibits KCNK13 and reduces the release of IL-1β from microglia dependent on NLRP3. CVN293 shows promise in potentially addressing CNS conditions characterized by neuroinflammation, such as frontotemporal dementia (FTD), Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Alzheimer’s disease.

Presenter: Heleen van ‘t Spijker, Jake Kinsella

Poster Number: 10.10

About Cerevance

Cerevance is focused on the development of precision treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, prioritizing chronic neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Utilizing a large and growing collection of over 14,000 human brain tissue samples, Cerevance is generating an unprecedented level of expression and epigenetic data thereby enabling the company to identify the most promising targets for the next generation of treatments for CNS disorders.

The company uses its proprietary NETSseq platform and advanced machine learning techniques to uncover the gene expression profiles of select cell types to identify novel targets that are uniquely expressed in relevant circuits affected by diseases or are altered in disease states. With the information obtained from its research, combined with the expertise of its team of scientists and drug developers, Cerevance is advancing multiple therapeutics that selectively modulate the discovered targets. These treatments are progressing through clinical development, with CVN424, CVN766, and CVN293 being the furthest along in the pipeline. CVN424 is a first-in-class non-dopamine therapy that shows promise in improving both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease and may also have disease-delaying effects. CVN766 is a potent antagonist of the orexin 1 receptor with high selectivity over the orexin 2 receptor which may benefit a variety of psychiatric conditions including schizophrenia, anxiety/panic, binge eating/obesity, substance use disorder, and Prader-Willi Syndrome. CVN293 is a novel blocker of potassium efflux in glia, regulating the inflammasome in individuals living with ALS and Alzheimer's disease.

Cerevance’s robust pipeline aims to transform the lives of patients affected by CNS diseases.

