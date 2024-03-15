Ethyl Acetate Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Ethyl Acetate Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Ethyl Acetate Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ethyl acetate market size is predicted to reach $7.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.
The growth in the ethyl acetate market is due to the increasing demand for paints and coatings. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest ethyl acetate market share. Major players in the ethyl acetate market include Ineos Capital Limited, Techstorm Advanced Materials, Covestro AG, Sasol Ltd., Solvay SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation.
Ethyl Acetate Market Segments
• By Sales Channel: Direct Company Sale, Direct Import, Distributors and Traders.
• By Application: Adhesives and Sealants, Paints and Coatings, Pigments, Process Solvents, Intermediates, Other Applications.
• By End-user Industry: Automotive, Artificial Leather, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Other End-user Industries.
• By Geography: The global ethyl acetate market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Ethyl acetate is the acetate ester organic compound formed by the combination of acetic acid and ethanol. It’s a colorless liquid with a fruity odor that has less density than water and vaporizes in air. Ethyl acetate is a natural product found in various plants such as vitis rotundifolia, cinnamomum burmannii, and others. Ethyl acetate is used as solvents in paints, coatings, cleaning mixtures, decaffeinating coffee beans, and others.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Ethyl Acetate Market Characteristics
3. Ethyl Acetate Market Trends And Strategies
4. Ethyl Acetate Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Ethyl Acetate Market Size And Growth
……
27. Ethyl Acetate Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Ethyl Acetate Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
