Orphan designation: (1R,2S) 6-bromo-alpha-[2-(dimethylamino)ethyl]-2-methoxy-alpha-(1-naphthyl)-beta-phenyl-3-quinolineethanol bedaquiline Treatment of tuberculosis, 26/08/2005 Withdrawn

The effects of (1R,2S) 6-bromo-alpha-[2-(dimethylamino)ethyl]-2-methoxy-alpha-(1-naphthyl)-beta-phenyl-3-quinolineethanol have been evaluated in experimental models.

At the time of submission of the application for orphan designation, clinical trials in patients with tuberculosis were ongoing.

(1R,2S) 6-bromo-alpha-[2-(dimethylamino)ethyl]-2-methoxy-alpha-(1-naphthyl)-beta-phenyl-3-quinolineethanol was not authorised anywhere worldwide for the treatment of tuberculosis or designated as an orphan medicinal product elsewhere for this condition, at the time of submission.

In accordance with Regulation (EC) No 141/2000 of 16 December 1999, the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) adopted a positive opinion on 13 July 2005 recommending the granting of the above-mentioned designation.

Update: (1R,2S) 6-bromo-alpha-[2-(dimethylamino)ethyl]-2-methoxy-alpha-(1-naphthyl)-beta-phenyl-3-quinolineethanol (Sirturo) has been authorised in the EU since 05 March 2014. Sirturo is indicated for use as part of an appropriate combination regimen for pulmonary multidrug resistant tuberculosis (MDR TB) in adult patients when an effective treatment regimen cannot otherwise be composed for reasons of resistance or tolerability. Consideration should be given to official guidance on the appropriate use of antibacterial agents.

More information on Sirturo can be found in the European public assessment report (EPAR).