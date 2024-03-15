Sunglasses Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Sunglasses Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The sunglasses market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $26.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Sunglasses Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sunglasses market size is predicted to reach $26.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

The growth in the sunglasses market is due to the growing popularity of sunglasses as a fashion product. North America region is expected to hold the largest sunglasses market share. Major players in the sunglasses market include LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc., Essilor International SAS, EssilorLuxottica SA, Kering SA.

Sunglasses Market Segments

• By Type: Non-Polarized, Polarized

• By Design: Aviator/Pilot, Rectangle, Round, Square, Oval, Cat Eye, Other Designs

• By Frame Metal: Injected, Metal, Acetate, Other Frame Metals

• By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global sunglasses market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6072&type=smp

Sunglasses are glasses with tinted or colored glasses which protect the eyes from sunlight. It helps to eliminate harmful effects on the eyelid, cornea, lens, and retina. Additionally, patients are advised to use sunglasses after some surgical procedures.

Read More On The Sunglasses Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sunglasses-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Sunglasses Market Characteristics

3. Sunglasses Market Trends And Strategies

4. Sunglasses Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Sunglasses Market Size And Growth

……

27. Sunglasses Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Sunglasses Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

