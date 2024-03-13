Four XPO Leaders Named 2024 “Pros to Know” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine

Kevin Flynn, Erin Goheen, Casey Smock and Nick Yetsko recognized for achievements in team building, operational excellence and technology

GREENWICH, Conn. , March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, announced today that four of its executives have been named “Pros to Know” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) magazine.

For the first time, the awards were given in four categories – top shippers, rising stars, lifetime achievement and top procurement pros. This is the fourth consecutive year leaders from XPO have made SDCE’s Pros to Know list.

XPO’s 2024 SDCE winners are:

Kevin Flynn (top shipper award), vice president, national sales, who oversees XPO’s high-achieving XPO national sales team.

Erin Goheen (rising star award), vice president, technology, who leads the effort to build the company’s data and AI capabilities to optimize XPO’s operations and provide world-class service to our customers.

Casey Smock (rising star award, top winner), regional vice president, Southeast, who has spearheaded transformative initiatives that focus on growth and optimization while maintaining high levels of safety, customer service and employee engagement.

Nick Yetsko (lifetime achievement award), regional vice president, Midwest, whose contributions have played a vital role in streamlining processes, enhancing efficiency and driving record levels of employee satisfaction.

Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, “We are proud of these four accomplished leaders, who embody the best of what XPO offers: outstanding customer service, a relentless focus on innovation, and an unmatched commitment to excellence across the organization. We celebrate this honor and share their gratitude to the many people across XPO who helped make these achievements possible.”

