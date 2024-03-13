Phosphorus Appoints Osama AlZoubi as Regional Vice President of Saudi Arabia and Middle East

Former Cisco CTO for the Middle East and Africa will lead the company’s expansion throughout this important high-growth region.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phosphorus Cybersecurity Inc., the leading provider of unified, prevention-based security management for the xTended Internet of Things (xIoT), today announced the appointment of Osama AlZoubi as the Regional Vice President, Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. In his new role, AlZoubi will oversee Phosphorus’ growth and development throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, as the company expands its presence in the region with its best-of-breed Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Protection Platform that discovers, remediates, monitors, and manages the full scope of IoT, OT, IIoT, and IoMT devices.



As one of the world’s fastest growing economic regions, Saudi Arabia and the Middle East are experiencing significant technological progress, particularly in energy, smart manufacturing, and urban development. Saudi Arabia is also spearheading a monumental transformation in the region with its Vision 2030 – with mega and giga projects like NEOM, King Salman Park, Diriyah, Murabba, the Red Sea Project, and Qiddiya. The region’s rapid development and integration of advanced Cyber-Physical Systems requires more robust security capabilities to protect sensitive IoT and OT devices from the growing threat of cyber attacks. AlZoubi will play a critical role in leading Phosphorus’ efforts to assist the region’s public and private enterprises in achieving the highest level of proactive cybersecurity for their entire xIoT estates, including the most sensitive mission-critical and life-critical assets.

“Osama is an accomplished computer scientist and former CTO of Cisco Middle East and Africa who helped build many of the networks we work to secure. His knowledge and experience will make him a tremendous asset to our organization and senior leadership team,” said Chris Rouland, CEO of Phosphorus. “Cybersecurity is critically important in fast-developing Saudi Arabia, and across the Middle East region, as more countries invest in advanced technologies, such as smart cities. These critical IoT and OT assets require a new level of protection that traditional security solutions simply cannot provide. Osama will play a crucial role in expanding our xIoT platform across this region to ensure our customers have the highest level of proactive protection for their Cyber-Physical Systems.”

“Phosphorus is a groundbreaking and disruptive security company with remarkable potential in the region and throughout the world,” said AlZoubi. “Only Phosphorus has the capability to proactively discover, remediate, monitor, and manage the full range of IoT, OT, IIoT, and IoMT assets that represent an ever-expanding attack surface. This is especially true in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and throughout the Middle East and Africa, where high-tech development is not only creating massive economic opportunity, but also the potential for disruption from ransomware and cyber-physical attacks. I am excited to join this innovative company and I look forward to accelerating its growth in the region.”

AlZoubi is a seasoned technology and business leader with over 25 years of extensive experience in information and communications technology (ICT). His expertise encompasses pivotal domains such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, data centers (DC), software (SW), and infrastructure. Throughout his career, he has actively engaged in cutting-edge research and development initiatives, including a patent for a wireless underwater IoT system.

Prior to joining Phosphorus, AlZoubi held multiple global leadership roles and most recently served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Cisco in the Middle East and Africa. AlZoubi led the Engineering and Business Architecture teams, to drive Digital Transformation across the MEA region, while driving the digitization initiatives, innovation, and business growth across the private and public sector in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and Africa. AlZoubi is also the author of “The Digital Disruption”, he holds a patent in the IoT field, and he has multiple publications in Harvard Business Review Arabia. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), and a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) in Chicago.

Phosphorus’ Gartner-recognized Unified xIoT Security Management Platform is the industry’s only CPS Protection Platform proactively covering the entire security and management lifecycle for xIoT. Through its unique ability to directly communicate with over one million device models (including over 600 vendors) in their native languages, Phosphorus’ platform empowers all organizations to safely discover, harden, remediate, and manage any IoT/OT/IoMT device, including the most sensitive mission-critical and life-critical assets.

Phosphorus Cybersecurity® is the leading CPS Protection Platform delivering a proactive approach to security management and breach prevention for the exploding IoT, OT, IIoT, and IoMT attack surface. Designed to find and secure the rapidly growing, unknown, and often unmonitored world of Cyber-Physical Systems across the xTended Internet of Things landscape, our Unified xIoT Security Management Platform provides unmatched security management and breach prevention across every industry vertical—delivering high-fidelity discovery and risk assessment, proactive hardening and remediation, and continuous monitoring and management. With patented xIoT Intelligent Active Discovery and risk assessment, Phosphorus automates the mitigation and remediation of the most significant IoT, OT, IIoT, and IoMT device vulnerabilities – including unknown and inaccurate asset inventory, default credentials, out-of-date and vulnerable firmware, risky configurations, banned and end-of-life devices, and expired or self-signed certificates.

