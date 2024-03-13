Public Comment Period Now Open for 2024-2025 Migratory Game Bird Seasons

RALEIGH, N.C. (March 13, 2024) – The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) is seeking public comment on the 2024-2025 Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons for waterfowl, webless migratory species and extended falconry.

Each year, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service provides season date frameworks from which NCWRC may choose hunting season dates within the established guidelines. Compensatory days are allowed for those states that do not allow hunting of migratory birds on Sunday. The season dates being considered include compensatory days for both waterfowl and webless migratory species.

Comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 on NCWRC’s online comment portal. The agency’s Commissioners will consider all online comments as well as staff- recommended season dates and bag limits before approving the final season dates for 2024-25 migratory game bird seasons during the April 18, 2024 business meeting.

The public may access a detailed overview of the 2024-25 season frameworks for webless migratory and waterfowl species, extended falconry season frameworks, and Canada goose and duck hunting zones on the comment portal webpage.