Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's eVTOL Aircraft Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The eVTOL aircraft market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $28.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “eVTOL Aircraft Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the evtol aircraft market size is predicted to reach $28.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2%.

The growth in the evtol aircraft market is due to the eVTOL aircraft market. North America region is expected to hold the largest evtol aircraft market share. Major players in the evtol aircraft market include Airbus SE, Textron Inc., Embraer SA, Wisk Aero, Volocopter GmbH, Volkswagen Group China, Zerog, Aerofugia, AutoFlight, TCab.

eVTOL Aircraft Market Segments

• By Lift Technology: Vectored Thrust, Multirotor, Lift Plus Cruise

• By Propulsion Type: Fully Electric, Hybrid Electric, Hydrogen Electric

• By Mode of Operation: Autonomous, Piloted

• By Application: Air Taxis, Air Shuttles And Air Metro, Private Transport, Cargo Transport, Air Ambulance And Medical Emergency, Last Mile Delivery, Inspection and Monitoring, Surveying and Mapping, Surveillance, Special Mission, Others

• By Geography: The global evtol aircraft market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

eVTOL aircraft refer to electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft that use electric power to hover, take off, and land vertically. The focus of eVTOL is to offer a new class of aircraft that revolutionizes inter- and intra-city movement, providing quick, direct, and clean mobility. It uses motors, batteries, fuel cells, and electronic controllers to generate electric power for hovering, taking off, and landing vertically.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. eVTOL Aircraft Market Characteristics

3. eVTOL Aircraft Market Trends And Strategies

4. eVTOL Aircraft Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. eVTOL Aircraft Market Size And Growth

……

27. eVTOL Aircraft Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. eVTOL Aircraft Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

