InventionHome® Inventor Creates Graspable Handle Mounted Near a Toilet to Easily Sit Down on and Get Up from a Toilet
EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles S. of Fort Mojave, AZ is the creator of Medical, a wall mounted stability tool designed to help people stand up after using the toilet. The tool resembles a handle and is installed near the toilet, allowing users to grab onto the handle as they are ready to stand up to ensure they maintain their balance for preventing slips, falls, and serious injuries. The bracket supports the pull up bar, arm, or handle that is deployed in front of a user while he/she sits on the toilet.
The bar sits flush against the bracket when not in use and is pulled down to a 45-degree angle in front of the toilet. The user then grasps the device and lifts themselves from the toilet while maintaining their balance and stability. The device may also be comprised of various non-slip grips to further assist with getting up from the toilet without slips and falls. An optional cord may be included to help pull the bar down. Ultimately, the handle offers a way for anyone to maintain using the toilet independently without having to ask for assistance.
The global population is aging, and there is an increasing demand for products that cater to the needs of seniors and individuals with mobility challenges, especially when it relates to bathroom usage. People need to maintain their independence when using the restroom, and products that help prevent slips and falls are incredibly important to several different markets. There is a growing awareness of the importance of making spaces and products more accessible and inclusive for people with disabilities or mobility limitations. Toilet assistance devices contribute to creating more accessible bathroom environments.
Manufacturers may invest in innovative designs and technologies to create user-friendly and aesthetically pleasing toilet assistance devices. These products are being designed to integrate seamlessly into bathroom spaces without compromising on style. The Medical device is the perfect, versatile tool that maintains optimal safety in the restroom for anyone with strength, dexterity, and mobility issues.
Charles filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Medical product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Medical can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
