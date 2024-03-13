Asia Broadband’s Second Gold-Backed NFT Collection the “Golden Rascals” Are Now In The Final Minting Phase and Listed on the Solana Blockchain

LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s new Non-Fungible Token (“NFT”) collection the Shorts Rascal Club (or “Golden Rascals”) is officially listed on the Solana blockchain and has already minted more than half of the collection. Shareholders/collectors/NFT enthusiasts still have an opportunity to purchase the Golden Rascals. For more information on the limited-edition Golden Rascals or Golden Baboons collections, please visit:



Mint/Purchase Golden Rascals:

https://truffle.wtf/project/golden-shorts-rascal-club

Shop Golden Baboons: https://magiceden.io/collections/ethereum/0xf7f88d2a9497c974cd5f132a3db6a9ab82df78cd

Shop Golden Rascals: https://magiceden.io/marketplace/golden_rascals

NFT Website: https://goldenbaboons.com/

NFT Discord: https://discord.gg/gbmc

Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/goldenbaboons

The Company’s NFT and digital assets team has officially reached multi-chain status with the Golden Rascals launch on SOLANA. The team’s initial sold-out project, Golden Baboons Mining Club, launched a year ago and resides on the Ethereum blockchain. The Golden Rascal’s NFTs are a digital collectible that allow holders to participate in educational and entertainment utilities (perks/benefits). The team’s mission is to build an entertainment social club, filled with daily collaborative game nights where other NFT projects are invited and holders can have fun, win prizes, and educate themselves on the future growth of AABB along with the Company’s other web3 and gold related products and services. In addition to allowing access to an array of entertainment, each Golden Baboons and Golden Rascals NFT is backed by a ½ gram of GOLD, similar to the Company’s backing of its AABBG token with 1/10th of a gram of gold.

The new Golden Shorts Rascal Club collection consists of 8,888 gold backed NFTs, like the 2023 Golden Baboons’ inaugural series, where each digital asset is backed by a ½ gram of gold and the legendary 1:1’s will be backed by 1 troy ounce of gold. The Golden Rascals are made up of 4 base characters (lions, hyenas, crocodiles, and bears) and are the antagonists to the beloved Golden Baboons. The folklore behind the intellectual property, inspired by actual gold mines and metaverse assets, are based around a golden paradise named Tequila Falls. The expanded storyline tells a tale of evil, sneaky, mischievous rascals that infiltrate the land, causing chaos for the Baboons, who must protect their precious gold and tequila from havoc and mayhem. Each Golden Rascal NFT solidifies and represents the antagonism in the continuing Tequila Falls saga.





About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at:

General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgmine2token.com Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com www.aabbgmine2token.com www.goldenbaboons.com Phone: 702-866-9054

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5d20e79-02f2-49b7-b94b-aaf8943da442