CRN Names Infinidat’s James “JT” Lewis a 2024 Regional Channel Chief

WALTHAM, Mass., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named James “JT” Lewis, Infinidat’s Director of Channel Sales for EMEA and APAC, a 2024 Regional Channel Chief. CRN UK’s inaugural Regional Channel Chiefs list, which covers EMEA and APAC channel leaders, is recognizing JT Lewis for the significantly positive difference he has made for channel partners and within the company over the past year.



“We have invested significantly in enabling the success of our channel partners in EMEA and APAC and expanding our channel support through the comprehensive Infuziast program in the regions to provide the training, tools and certifications that are needed,” said Lewis. “The potential for channel partners to grow their businesses in the EMEA and APAC regions by leveraging our broad portfolio of Infinidat’s award-winning cyber storage resilient solutions has never been higher than it is now. As a channel-centric supplier, Infinidat makes it easy for channel partners to do business with us and win an ever-increasing number of deals.”

Lewis, who joined Infinidat in 2022 to head up channel sales for the company in EMEA and APJ, has extensive channel expertise and experience. Prior to Infinidat, he worked for Data Interchange as head of channel sales and was the strategy and growth officer for Altdata Technology Solutions, focusing on the cybersecurity market. He spent 15 years at EMC and RSA, based in London and Frankfurt, where he built up comprehensive experience in the recruitment, enablement, and leadership of channel partners and distributors.

The annual Channel Chiefs list showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem, who work relentlessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers. This prestigious list recognizes IT vendor and distribution executives, who are setting the channel agenda for their companies.

To see CRN’s 2024 Regional Channel Chiefs list, click here.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat's software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

