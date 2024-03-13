Sensus Healthcare Launches “Fair Deal Agreement” for its SRT-100 Vision™ at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

New shared service contract expands the unmatched clinical results achieved with IG-SRT to a broader base of prospective customers

Active traffic at the Company’s booth generated a record-high number of sales leads and affirms very strong interest in a better economic choice

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces the successful launch of its new “Fair Deal Agreement” for the SRT-100 Vision™ (IG-SRT) at the AAD 2024 Annual Meeting, held March 8-12 in San Diego. This meeting is the largest gathering of dermatologists in the U.S., hosting more than 10,000 medical personnel at this year’s event.

Under the Fair Deal Agreement, dermatology offices gain access to Sensus’ image-guided, award-winning superficial radiotherapy technology to treat non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids under a new service model, with an economic value proposition that’s second to none. Sensus manufactures and sells the only proven, FDA-cleared IG-SRT system and holds a patent for SRT combined with ultrasound, which is deeper and more effective.

“The AAD Annual Meeting was the ideal forum to launch our new Fair Deal Agreement program, and the response among conference attendees exceeded our most optimistic expectations. We also generated a record-high number of sales leads for our portfolio of SRT products,” said Joe Sardano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sensus. “In particular during a challenging macroeconomic environment, a program such as this facilitates access to our industry-leading products and the unmatched, proven clinical results achieved with ultrasound under terms that work best for the customer. Coupled with our recently announced collaboration with CureRays to provide oversight and supervision to assure patient safety, quality, reliability of outcomes and conformance with regulatory requirements, we have by far the most compelling offering in the industry, and one that prospective customers have been asking about for years.

“Quite simply, we are now delivering the best technology under the best agreement while offering an economic choice. Our proven technology has the simplest formula to treat non-melanoma skin cancer non-invasively and with the highest cure rate of up to 99.1%,” he added. “This new option complements our long-standing capital equipment sales model and, more recently, our fair market value lease model, to expand our market. Our corporate and SRT Vision brands are well-established and highly-regarded in the industry, and dermatologists know they will get unmatched product quality, the best customer service and the most compelling value proposition with Sensus. We are delighted to have already entered into several contracts under the aptly-named Fair Deal Agreement.”

Sensus noted that the capabilities of the SRT-100 Vision, with image-guided ultrasound and Sentinel™ technology, make this new sales model possible. This HIPAA-compliant software with clinical, billing and asset-management utility allows utilization to be tracked in real time. This technology is ideal for better managing dermatology clinical practice, and is a Sensus Healthcare exclusive.

In addition, last year Sensus introduced an important new and improved high-resolution ultrasound technology to provide See & Treat capability. This leads to excellent clinical outcomes because the physician can see the impact of each treatment on the lesion, and lesion resolution following treatment.

“We are in the early stages of tapping the enormous market opportunity for SRT just in non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids, and our technology has stood the test of time against many would-be competitive technologies that are more expensive, less effective and long gone,” noted Mr. Sardano. “Published studies have consistently shown that SRT clinical results are as good or better than Mohs surgery, while being non-invasive and leaving no scars. Those compelling clinical facts are why SRT and IG-SRT have become the No. 1 patient-preferred choice.”

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed, ''forward-looking statements.'' In some cases, these statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," “approximately,” "potential" or negative or other variations of those terms or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, developments, and circumstances relating to Sensus, our industry, and/or general economic or other conditions that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines or to a greater or lesser degree than anticipated. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward looking statements contained in this press release, as a result of the following factors, among others: our ability to return to profitability; our ability to sell the number of SRT units we anticipate for the balance of 2024; the possibility that inflationary pressures continue to impact our sales; the level and availability of government and/or third party payor reimbursement for clinical procedures using our products, and the willingness of healthcare providers to purchase our products if the level of reimbursement declines; the regulatory requirements applicable to us and our competitors; our ability to efficiently manage our manufacturing processes and costs; the risks arising from doing business in China and other foreign countries; legislation, regulation, or other governmental action that affects our products, taxes, international trade regulation, or other aspects of our business; concentration of our customers in the U.S. and China, including the concentration of sales to one particular customer in the U.S.; our ability to obtain and maintain the intellectual property needed to adequately protect our products, and our ability to avoid infringing or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of third parties; and other risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

In addition, even if future events, developments, and circumstances are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of such statement, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may be required by applicable law. You should read carefully our "Introductory Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business.

