BranchOut Food to Debut New Products at Natural Products Expo West

BEND, Ore., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a pioneering food technology company and producer of dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products, today announced that it will debut a brand refresh and launch two new product lines at its exhibit at the Natural Products Expo West, held in Anaheim, CA from March 13-15, 2024.

This year’s Expo expects to host more than 100,000 attendees and will showcase the newest natural and organic products in foods and beverages, clean beauty and home products, supplements and ingredients. Natural Products Expo West is the industry’s largest trade show and works to satisfy consumer demand for products that align with their values, while supporting retailers looking to find the newest trending products to bring to store shelves.

Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Foods, said, “We are excited to bring BranchOut Food’s pioneering technology and products to retailers at this year’s Natural Products Expo West. We will be unveiling a fresh new look and feel to our branding, incorporating a farm-fresh look and eye-catching colors. In addition, BranchOut Food is delighted to be launching two new product lines at the event. These products are part of our growth strategy and extend the company’s reach outside of the snacking category and into two additional use cases.





“We have expanded our snack line product offering into two additional categories with an innovative ‘Snack Pack’ line, aimed at kids' school lunches. Our snack packs are bundled in packs of five single serve bags, one for each day of the week. We are proud that our GentleDry Technology, which captures the natural flavor and nutrition of fresh fruits and vegetables, will enable parents to make tasty, nutritious choices for their kids’ lunches.





“We are also very pleased to be innovating in a new category with our salad topper line. These products, which include crispy bell peppers, crispy avocados and crispy mandarins, are designed to add color, flavor and crunch to salads. We have already had early interest from major retailers in these new lines and look forward to updating the market on new partnerships.”

BranchOut Food’s new kids’ snack packs are perfect for school lunches and include chewy banana, pineapple chips, carrot sticks and bell pepper crisps.

BranchOut Food will exhibit at Booth N1843 from Wednesday through Friday.

BranchOut Food is an international food-tech company delivering truly great natural snacks and real superfood ingredients enabled by its licensed dehydration technology. The company’s GentleDry Technology is the next generation in dehydration technology, preserving up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh fruits and vegetables. BranchOut’s technology is protected by more than 17 patents. BranchOut Food is proud to be a leading provider of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products and its commitment to quality and innovation sets it apart as a trusted brand and private label supplier. For more information about BranchOut Food Inc. and its products, please visit www.branchoutfood.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

