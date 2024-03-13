TransUnion Technology Transformation Reaches Next Phase with Introduction of OneTru™, a Platform Built for AI-Powered Data Collaboration

OneTru solution enablement platform capitalizes on the company’s authoritative data assets, cloud-enabled infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to drive a more complete and persistent picture of a consumer

CHICAGO, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) introduced today OneTru™, its new solution enablement platform for managing, governing, analyzing and delivering data and insights. The OneTru platform connects separate data and analytic assets built for credit risk, marketing and fraud prevention and concentrates them in a single, layered and unified environment that sits at the core of the business. This unified approach allows TransUnion to deliver a more accurate, complete and compliant picture of consumers, no matter the use case.



OneTru seamlessly integrates previously siloed platforms and analytics functionality. In this age of increasing data volume, variety and velocity, and escalating regulatory and privacy concerns, OneTru delivers more persistent identity resolution with sharper, more contextualized insights, while helping to ensure compliant data usage.

“Fragmented data sources and disconnected business applications can compromise access to analytic capabilities and increase time to insights. TransUnion has brought together the complementary assets we have built and acquired in recent years to streamline data access and maximize the speed and quality of analytics and the decisions they drive,” said Chris Cartwright, President and CEO, TransUnion. “OneTru is increasing the pace and breadth of our innovation and enabling the next generation of insight-driven solutions for fraud, risk and marketing, while helping our customers more quickly adapt to changing regulations.”

OneTru consists of four key layers, each playing a critical role in driving innovation and scale in TransUnion’s solutions:

1) The data management layer enables rapid, streamlined, and permissible access to TransUnion’s stores of public, proprietary, online, offline, credit and noncredit data – in accordance with laws and regulations in every jurisdiction where we operate. 2) An identity layer matches online and offline, personal and digital identity fragments to a person or entity with speed and precision, to resolve identities for each use case. 3) Next, an analytics layer enables the combination of human intelligence, AI and machine learning to generate actionable insights from shared analytic tools across credit, marketing and fraud mitigation. 4) Finally, the delivery layer leverages a unified data governance framework and permission-based access controls, to help ensure legal and regulatory compliance, auditability and the opportunity to easily revisit models, as necessary.

Built in the Era of AI; Solving for Data Graphing Problems



Built on top of TransUnion’s foundational hybrid-cloud infrastructure, and leveraging technology architecture, frameworks and IP from Neustar (a company acquired in December 2021), the platform will enable the company and its clients to capitalize on AI and ML technologies to solve for complex data issues.

“OneTru’s AI and ML driven knowledge graph capabilities will help our clients break down data silos and learn from the wealth of information available in our emerging digital world,” said Venkat Achanta, Chief Technology, Data and Analytics Officer, TransUnion. “This will allow our clients to move beyond traditional identity graphs that are limited to explicit data and deterministic linking. Our customers will have access to knowledge graphs that retrieve information from a much broader field and will be empowered to make logical inferences from linked, unstructured and structured data, thus providing additional meaning and context.”

For instance, OneTru’s AI capabilities will enable graphs that improve identity resolution for fraud use cases by linking structured data like traditional offline identities and unstructured data, like behavioral information, device properties and more. As a result, TransUnion customers will identify fraudsters at a higher rate while minimizing false positives and friction.

The platform also allows for easy data collaboration between TransUnion solutions and customer data, while maintaining strict user-based permissions and access controls. For example, in marketing applications, TransUnion customers will be able to compliantly combine graphs to integrate and harmonize disparate information from many sources.

OneTru will also make it easier to interact with analytical systems using natural language-based queries and commands.

“OneTru will make the job of gathering insights easier and more intuitive,” said Achanta. “Analysts will be able to ask questions they could not in the past, like ’which assets should I look at to build a certain type of model?’ Or, ‘I have a specific budget in mind, what can I do with it?’ With OneTru powering the solutions we deliver to our customers, technology will no longer be an obstacle to making massive quantities of data meaningful, but instead the enabler it is meant to be.”

OneTru Powering TransUnion Solutions

By concentrating its world-class capabilities and building better toolkits to leverage them, the company will more quickly develop and deploy innovative new products, improving speed to market and competitive advantage, all while reducing technology sprawl and total cost of ownership.

“The beauty of TransUnion’s business is that many of the same capabilities can be used across the data analytics value chain, regardless of data set or use case,” said Tim Martin, Chief Global Solutions Officer, TransUnion. “OneTru provides us with a global chassis upon which we will deploy products and share expertise across the world in a cost-effective and compliant way. It is a game-changer for our customers and for the industry.”

Over the next two years, TransUnion will continue to build out the OneTru platform and its associated capabilities while further consolidating its products, data, and analytics onto the platform, and will be re-introducing OneTru-enabled solutions, or launching new ones.

To learn more about OneTru, please click here. More information about TransUnion’s business solutions can be found here.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business