INmune Bio CSO and Co-Founder Mark Lowdell, Ph.D. Receives The ISCT Career Achievement Award in Cell and Gene Therapy

International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) Names Dr. Lowdell with the Career Achievement Award in Cell and Gene Therapy Recognizing Exceptional Contributions and Achievements in the Field



Boca Raton, Florida, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, announces its Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder Mark Lowdell, Ph.D. has been awarded the Career Achievement Award in Cell and Gene Therapy by the International Society of Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT), which the organization considers its highest honor. The award was announced as part of the annual ICST Major Awards announcement. Dr. Lowdell will receive the award during the organization’s annual meeting in Vancouver on May 29, 2024.

“We congratulate Mark on this important and well-deserved achievement. The ISCT is the elite organization in the field of cell and gene therapy,” said R.J. Tesi, M.D., INmune Bio’s Chief Executive Officer. “I have seen firsthand the disciplined and thoughtful approach that Mark Lowdell uses to convert complex science into clinical therapies in the development of INKmune.”

Mark Lowdell, Ph.D., is CSO and Co-Founder of INmune Bio and Professor of Cell & Tissue Therapy at University College London, United Kingdom. With a career spanning 30+ years as a world leader in translational immunotherapy, his expertise and leadership in the field have earned him recognition from both the scientific community and industry. Dr. Lowdell has been responsible for the development and delivery of multiple cell-based therapies and the first GMP-compliant embryonic stem-cell derived product in clinical trials in the UK. Additionally, he established the first academic GMP facility in the UK to produce human cells as medicines in 2003. Dr. Lowdell continues to lead and inspire the global CGT community to advance innovation to drive clinical translation of cell and gene therapies for the benefit of patients.

“I am honored to receive this most prestigious award in recognition of my life’s work and wish to thank the members of the ISCT. My efforts in developing INKmune stem from years of accumulated knowledge and expertise, with the goal of creating a scalable cancer immunotherapy that can be easily delivered to a large number of patients without the need for complex logistics. The experience gained during my career has been instrumental in creating the industrialized manufacturing process and testing regimen for INKmune, even at this early stage of clinical development,” said Dr. Lowdell.

About INmune Bio, Inc.

INmune Bio, Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB), clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has two product platforms that are both in clinical trials: The Dominant-Negative Tumor Necrosis Factor (DN-TNF) product platform utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and a mechanistic driver of many diseases. XPro1595™, the first of several DN-TNF products, is in clinical trials to determine if it can treat patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease. Additional therapeutic indications, including treatment-resistant depression and oncology will be pursued when resources allow. The Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform includes INKmune™ , a therapy developed to prime a patient’s NK cells to treat patients with cancer. INKmune™ uses a precision medicine approach for the treatment of a wide variety of hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. The INKmune™ trial is enrolling patients into a US Phase I/II trial in men with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer. To learn more, please visit www.inmunebio.com.

