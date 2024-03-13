CEO of Innovative Outcomes, Inc., (OTC:UBQU) Offers Open Letter to Shareholders and Investors

DENVER, CO, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU) a dynamic and innovative software development company, is pleased to offer this open letter to shareholders and investors from the CEO of its new subsidiary Innovative Outcomes, Inc. (Innovative Outcomes) a prominent player in the multi-billion-dollar medical wound care industry.

CEO of Innovative Outcomes, Inc. Kevin Lamb: For the last 25 years my passion has focused on the medical industry; specifically, individuals who suffer from debilitating diabetes and vascular diseases. One of the challenges these patients experience is chronic, non-healing wounds that can quickly escalate to amputation and if left untreated, even death. My desire to have a positive impact on patient care and the overall healthcare system has been the guiding principle of my professional career.

In early 2000, I founded a company, Advanced Tissue, with the purpose of creating a pathway to allow medical professionals and patients an easier way to obtain advanced wound care products for wound healing. In just fifteen short years, the company grew exponentially by establishing relationships with medical providers across the United States, and effectively supplying patients with prescribed wound care supplies and billing the patients’ insurance. This growth led to serving tens of thousands of patients, resulting in nearly $40 million of annual top-line revenue. In 2015, I sold the company, and after fulfilling my commitment to remain as CEO for three years, I made the decision to leave the company in 2018. Unfortunately, the company closed its doors in mid-2021, which left a huge gap in the healthcare marketplace and opened the door for me to use my expertise and experience to step in and fill that gap with a new company – Innovative Outcomes.

In 2017, I was honored to be identified by Forbes Magazine as one of the top 10 innovators within the healthcare industry. This distinctive award was due in large part to the processes and procedures developed for insurance-compliant order fulfillment, our unit dose packaging system that decreases patient and caregiver confusion on what products to use, our video platform that provides patients and caregivers guidance on how to change the dressings prescribed to them, and finally, expedited delivery so patients have their products as quickly as possible.

This focus on “patients first” fulfills the mission of Innovative Outcomes, bridging the gap between medical professionals, insurance companies, and patients. Reaching $5 million in revenue during our second year of operation, after opening our doors in 2020, is a testament to the efficacy of our processes and the experience of our team in logistics, billing, and compliance. Innovative Outcomes fulfills my passion for leading a great company and team of individuals who serve the needs of healthcare professionals and their patients.

The corporate headquarters of Innovative Outcomes is in Little Rock, Arkansas, and provides more than 20,000 square feet, housing all our offices and warehouse space. We designed our building specifically for the processes we currently have in place, but also allowing for flexibility for our anticipated growth. Our current infrastructure enables the packaging and delivery of more than 15,000 patient shipments per month, which will provide more than $75 million in revenue annually once we grow to capacity. Our strategy for growth has always centered around these undeniable statistics: around 12% of the US population has been diagnosed with diabetes; approximately 25% of that population will acquire chronic wounds. Sadly, these numbers underscore the need for innovation when it comes to medical providers, patients, and wound healing. Since the Innovative Outcomes model aligns with insurance companies and government agencies’ focus on a self-care model, we believe we are well-positioned for unprecedented growth.

Our team at Innovative Outcomes is excited to now be part of the Ubiquitech family and we are looking forward to a collaborative effort in the development of platforms for market access and patient engagement. Our mission is simple: to provide ethics-based, compassion-focused support to medical providers and their patients.”

The Company will now put its entire focus and resources behind the continued growth of Innovative Outcomes, Inc. The previous endeavors of the Company in the Hemp derived CBD space, and all other subsidiaries, are being phased out, and current management will remain in place throughout this transition period. The Future of the company is Innovative Outcomes, Inc.

