JumpCloud Go Wins Globee Cybersecurity Award for Passwordless Authentication

JumpCloud Go™ recognized for its innovative approach to simplifying and securing IT resources

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced the Globee® Awards has named JumpCloud Go as a silver winner in the 20th Annual 2024 Globee Cybersecurity Awards . The Globee Cybersecurity Awards spotlight the achievements of companies and individuals excelling in risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and beyond.



“Getting the balance right between robust security and employee convenience has always been a challenge for IT teams,” said Scott Reed, senior product manager, JumpCloud. “As AI paves the way for even more sophisticated threats, organizations need a centralized process for connecting workers without adding risk. JumpCloud Go simplifies authentication and access to IT resources so employees can focus on getting their job done. Winning a Globee award underscores our commitment to equip organizations with the next level of secure, frictionless access via passwordless authentication.”

JumpCloud Go is a hardware-protected and phishing-resistant passwordless login method that allows users seamless access to web resources from managed devices. JumpCloud Go integrates easily with built-in biometric systems like Apple Touch ID or Windows Hello, minimizing interruptions to employees' work activity while drastically reducing exposure to cyberattacks.

“Congratulations to the 2024 victors for their pivotal role in fortifying our digital world,” said San Madan, president, Globee Awards. “Your dedication and ingenuity not only contribute to advancing cybersecurity but also inspire the community to strive for excellence. We’re honored to celebrate your success.”

The judging panel, comprising more than 580 experts from around the world, highlights the award’s prestige and the exceptional quality of the winners. For the full list of judges, please visit https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/judges/ .

Additional resources for IT admins:

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

Follow us on Twitter: @globeeawards #globeeawards #cybersecurity

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has been used by more than 200,000 organizations, including GoFundMe, Grab, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including General Atlantic, Sapphire Ventures, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

Learn more: https://www.jumpcloud.com/

Follow us: Blog | Community | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube | Resources

Click here to get started with JumpCloud

Contact For JumpCloud Josie Judy press@jumpcloud.com