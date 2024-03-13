Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,657 in the last 365 days.

STRATA Skin Sciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results on March 27, 2024

HORSHAM, Pa., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (“STRATA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced it plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Management will hold a conference call to review the financial results and provide a corporate update at 4:30 PM ET on the same day.

Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 4:30 PM ET
Domestic: 877-269-7756
International: 201-689-7817
Conference ID: 13744189
Webcast: STRATA Skin Sciences Earnings Webcast

After the live webcast, the event will be archived for future reference on the STRATA Skin Sciences website at www.strataskinsciences.com under the investor relations section.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.
STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

Investor Contact:
Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
Phone: +1 (404) 736-3838
sskn@cg.capital 


Primary Logo

You just read:

STRATA Skin Sciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results on March 27, 2024

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more