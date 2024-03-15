Essential Oils Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Essential Oils Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Essential Oils Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the essential oils market size is predicted to reach $31.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%.
The growth in the essential oils market is due to the growing spa industry across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest essential oils market share. Major players in the essential oils market include Cargill Incorporated, Koninklijke DSM N.V., DuPont de Nemours Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Essential Oils New Zealand Limited.
Essential Oils Market Segments
• By Type: Orange Oil, Lemon Oil, Lime Oil, Peppermint Oil, Cornmint Oil, Citronella Oil, Spearmint Oil, Geranium Oil, Clove Leaf Oil, Eucalyptus Oil
• By Method of Extraction: Distillation, Carbon Dioxide Extraction, Cold Press Extraction, Solvent Extraction, Other Method Of Extraction
• By Application: Food & Beverage, Aromatherapy, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Pharmaceuticals, Cleaning & Home Care, Animal Feed, Fragrances
• By Geography: The global essential oils market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5757&type=smp
The essential oil refers to the oils as concentrated plant extracts that retain the natural flavor, essence, and smell of their source. These types of oils are mainly used in aromatherapy.
Read More On The Essential Oils Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/essential-oils-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Essential Oils Market Characteristics
3. Essential Oils Market Trends And Strategies
4. Essential Oils Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Essential Oils Market Size And Growth
……
27. Essential Oils Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Essential Oils Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
