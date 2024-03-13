InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Odor Masking Tablet to Cover Up Unwanted Bathroom Odors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Crystal A. of Payson, UT is the creator of Poopervescent, a device used to cover up and eliminate unpleasant odors associated with toilet use. The wafer-like tablet can be dropped into toilet bowls where it quickly dissolves and helps cover up the smell of excretion.
The individually wrapped tablets are small and easy to conceal in purses, wallets, pockets etc., making them discreet for travel applications. Poopervescent is beneficial for anyone who wishes to use the restroom without leaving behind embarrassing smells, especially when in public spaces.
The tablets are comprised of quickly dissolvable substances such as sodium bicarbonate which will not harm septic systems. The wafers can also come with added oils/powders to emit a pleasant, odor masking scent.
The tablets are individually wrapped in 4"x 2" packaging, and the recyclable wrapper is comprised of water/sweat proof material such as plastic or foil that tears open easily. The packaging, which is smaller than a credit card, can be concealed in purses, waistbands, bras, wallets, pockets, boots, and even in phone cases. The product is great for use when traveling, at the gym, while camping, and especially on first dates or while in close quarters with friends or coworkers.
The market for products that cover up bathroom odors, commonly known as bathroom air fresheners or odor eliminators, is quite robust and experiences significant growth on a year-over-year basis. These products come in various forms, including sprays, gels, diffusers, and even specialized toilet bowl additives.
The toilet bowl additives can be designed to be discreet and convenient, offering on-the-go solutions for individuals who may be using public restrooms or shared spaces. While current products can be helpful, they may still not properly mask all odors, especially in closer quarters with friends, family, coworkers, and others. The Poopervescent tablets offer an improved, more versatile, and much more discreet option for masking embarrassing odors.
Crystal filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Poopervescent product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Poopervescent can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
The individually wrapped tablets are small and easy to conceal in purses, wallets, pockets etc., making them discreet for travel applications. Poopervescent is beneficial for anyone who wishes to use the restroom without leaving behind embarrassing smells, especially when in public spaces.
The tablets are comprised of quickly dissolvable substances such as sodium bicarbonate which will not harm septic systems. The wafers can also come with added oils/powders to emit a pleasant, odor masking scent.
The tablets are individually wrapped in 4"x 2" packaging, and the recyclable wrapper is comprised of water/sweat proof material such as plastic or foil that tears open easily. The packaging, which is smaller than a credit card, can be concealed in purses, waistbands, bras, wallets, pockets, boots, and even in phone cases. The product is great for use when traveling, at the gym, while camping, and especially on first dates or while in close quarters with friends or coworkers.
The market for products that cover up bathroom odors, commonly known as bathroom air fresheners or odor eliminators, is quite robust and experiences significant growth on a year-over-year basis. These products come in various forms, including sprays, gels, diffusers, and even specialized toilet bowl additives.
The toilet bowl additives can be designed to be discreet and convenient, offering on-the-go solutions for individuals who may be using public restrooms or shared spaces. While current products can be helpful, they may still not properly mask all odors, especially in closer quarters with friends, family, coworkers, and others. The Poopervescent tablets offer an improved, more versatile, and much more discreet option for masking embarrassing odors.
Crystal filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Poopervescent product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Poopervescent can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com